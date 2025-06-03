Best Sunscreens to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) from 31st May to 12th June, you can explore a wide variety of sunscreens from trusted brands. With deals up to 70% off and additional bank offers, it’s the perfect time to stock up and safeguard your skin all year round. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to grab high-quality sunscreens that combine protection with skincare benefits—only on Myntra!

Garnier’s Super UV Cooling Water Gel offers powerful sun protection with a refreshing, lightweight formula. Designed to provide 8 hours of freshness, this sunscreen has a non-sticky, fast-absorbing texture that leaves no white cast, making it perfect for daily wear on all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection against UVA and UVB rays

Cooling water-gel texture for a fresh, lightweight feel

No white cast and non-greasy finish

Suitable for sensitive and normal skin

Provides 8 hours of hydration and sun defense

Cons:

May not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin

Cooling effect might feel strong for very sensitive skin

JOY’s Tinted Mattifying Sunscreen combines sun protection with a natural tint that evens out skin tone while controlling shine. Ideal for oily and combination skin, this sunscreen offers a matte finish that keeps skin fresh throughout the day without clogging pores.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++ protection

Tinted formula evens out skin tone

Mattifying effect controls oil and shine

Lightweight and non-comedogenic

Suitable for oily and combination skin

Cons:

Tint shade may not suit all skin tones

May require setting powder for extra mattifying effect

SUGAR POP SPF 50 Sunscreen combines effective sun defense with the antioxidant benefits of Vitamin C to brighten and protect skin. This sunscreen is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and formulated to prevent tanning and pigmentation while nourishing your skin.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection

Enriched with Vitamin C for antioxidant and brightening benefits

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Helps prevent tanning and pigmentation

Suitable for all skin types

Cons:

May cause slight stickiness in humid conditions

Vitamin C may cause mild sensitivity in very sensitive skin

Biotique’s Sun Shield is a natural, herbal sunscreen cream that offers broad-spectrum protection with SPF 30. Infused with Bio Micro Gold and herbal extracts, it provides a matte finish while nourishing and protecting skin from harmful UV rays.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum SPF 30 PA++ protection

Contains Bio Micro Gold and herbal ingredients for skin nourishment

Matte finish suitable for oily and combination skin

Free from harmful chemicals and parabens

Suitable for unisex use

Cons:

Lower SPF compared to other products on the list

Slightly thicker texture that may feel heavy on very oily skin

The Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June 2025) offers the perfect opportunity to grab these high-quality sunscreens at great discounts. Investing in a reliable sunscreen during this sale not only helps protect your skin but also supports your long-term skincare goals. Don’t miss out on the chance to stay safe and radiant under the sun while enjoying fantastic savings!

