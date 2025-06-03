Best Sunscreens to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025
Sunscreen is a must-have in every skincare routine to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging, sunburns, and pigmentation. Whether you prefer a lightweight gel, matte finish, or hydrating formula, there’s a sunscreen for every skin type and concern.
During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) from 31st May to 12th June, you can explore a wide variety of sunscreens from trusted brands. With deals up to 70% off and additional bank offers, it’s the perfect time to stock up and safeguard your skin all year round. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to grab high-quality sunscreens that combine protection with skincare benefits—only on Myntra!
1. Garnier Super UV Cooling Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
Image Source: Myntra.com
Garnier’s Super UV Cooling Water Gel offers powerful sun protection with a refreshing, lightweight formula. Designed to provide 8 hours of freshness, this sunscreen has a non-sticky, fast-absorbing texture that leaves no white cast, making it perfect for daily wear on all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Key Features:
- Broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection against UVA and UVB rays
- Cooling water-gel texture for a fresh, lightweight feel
- No white cast and non-greasy finish
- Suitable for sensitive and normal skin
- Provides 8 hours of hydration and sun defense
Cons:
- May not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin
- Cooling effect might feel strong for very sensitive skin
2. JOY Tinted Mattifying Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
Image Source: Myntra.com
JOY’s Tinted Mattifying Sunscreen combines sun protection with a natural tint that evens out skin tone while controlling shine. Ideal for oily and combination skin, this sunscreen offers a matte finish that keeps skin fresh throughout the day without clogging pores.
Key Features:
- Broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++ protection
- Tinted formula evens out skin tone
- Mattifying effect controls oil and shine
- Lightweight and non-comedogenic
- Suitable for oily and combination skin
Cons:
- Tint shade may not suit all skin tones
- May require setting powder for extra mattifying effect
3. SUGAR POP SPF 50 Sunscreen With Vitamin C
Image Source: Myntra.com
SUGAR POP SPF 50 Sunscreen combines effective sun defense with the antioxidant benefits of Vitamin C to brighten and protect skin. This sunscreen is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and formulated to prevent tanning and pigmentation while nourishing your skin.
Key Features:
- Broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection
- Enriched with Vitamin C for antioxidant and brightening benefits
- Lightweight and non-greasy formula
- Helps prevent tanning and pigmentation
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons:
- May cause slight stickiness in humid conditions
- Vitamin C may cause mild sensitivity in very sensitive skin
4. Biotique Unisex Sun Shield SPF 30 UVB/PA++ UVA Bio Micro Gold Matte Sunscreen Cream
Image Source: Myntra.com
Biotique’s Sun Shield is a natural, herbal sunscreen cream that offers broad-spectrum protection with SPF 30. Infused with Bio Micro Gold and herbal extracts, it provides a matte finish while nourishing and protecting skin from harmful UV rays.
Key Features:
- Broad-spectrum SPF 30 PA++ protection
- Contains Bio Micro Gold and herbal ingredients for skin nourishment
- Matte finish suitable for oily and combination skin
- Free from harmful chemicals and parabens
- Suitable for unisex use
Cons:
- Lower SPF compared to other products on the list
- Slightly thicker texture that may feel heavy on very oily skin
The Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June 2025) offers the perfect opportunity to grab these high-quality sunscreens at great discounts. Investing in a reliable sunscreen during this sale not only helps protect your skin but also supports your long-term skincare goals. Don’t miss out on the chance to stay safe and radiant under the sun while enjoying fantastic savings!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.