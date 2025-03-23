Best Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin Avail on Myntra Summer Style Bash Sale

The Summer Style Bash Sale is live on Myntra from 21st to 23rd March, and this is the perfect time to shop for the best sunscreens that will protect your skin from harsh UV rays and blue light. Whether your sunscreen should be colored, have a light finish, or contain additional skincare benefits, we have curated the best SPF 50 sunscreens so you can live life to the fullest without doing any harm to your skin!

1. Lakme Matte Finish SPF 50 PA+++ Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen, 100 ml

Lakmé Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen is a must-have for those who want sun protection with a hint of coverage. The sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection, along with giving your skin a matte, even-toned finish, so it's perfect for daily use.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ for maximum UV protection

Tinted formula that evens out skin tone

Matte finish, ideal for combination and oily skin

Light & non-greasy, suits worn daily

Dermatologically skin-tolerated, ideal for all skin types

Perhaps it may not contain moisturizing ingredients for people who have very dry skin.

2. CO LUXURY Sunconor Blue Light & UV Protection Matte Finish Sunscreen SPF 50++++ – 50g

CO LUXURY's Sunconor Sunscreen is the modern choice, featuring blue light defense from screens as well as broad-spectrum UV protection. The matte texture is ideal for those who hate greasy sunscreens.

Key Feature:

SPF 50++++, the best sun protection

Blue light defense, protects skin from digital devices

Matte, oil-free texture, ideal for combination with oily skin

Lightning-fast-absorbing, no white cast

Lightweight, non-comedogenic, will not clog pores

A bit more expensive than other sunscreens of a similar caliber in the same line.

3. Minimalist SPF 50 PA++++ Multi-Vitamin Sunscreen

Minimalist's Multi Vitamin Sunscreen isn't just sun protection—it's also vitamin- and antioxidant-enriched to nourish and heal your skin while safeguarding it from damage-inducing rays. Its airy, fragrance-free formula is ideal for sensitive skin.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ for maximum sun protection

Multi-vitamin formula, containing Vitamin A, B, E, and F for healthy skin

Non-irritating & fragrance-free, ideal for sensitive skin

Light, non-greasy texture, ideal under makeup

No white cast, with a natural finish

A little slower to absorb than gel-based sunscreens.

4. Foxtale SPF 50 Glow Sunscreen with PA++++, Vitamin C & Niacinamide, 50 ml

Foxtale Glow Sunscreen is a two-in-one marvel that not only offers SPF 50 PA++++ protection but also brightens and moisturizes the skin with Vitamin C & Niacinamide. It's ideal for those who want a dewy, radiant finish.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ broad-spectrum protection

Vitamin C and Niacinamide-enriched for improved skin texture and glow

Hydrating formula, avoiding dryness

Dewy finish, leaving with a fresh and radiant complexion

Non-greasy & lightweight, ideal for everyday wear

Not so great for very oily skin since it comes with a dewy finish.

You can grab Myntra's Summer Style Bash Sale (March 21-23) as your top option to take advantage of mind-blowing offers on these best-rated SPF 50 sunscreens. Should you require a colored sunscreen that is matte-finish, has blue light protection, or even brightening, skin-enriching formulas, these suit all your requirements. Opt for Lakme Sun Expert daily for a color-bearing matte finish, CO LUXURY Sunconor for added blue light and UVA protection, Minimalist Multi-Vitamin Sunscreen for skin benefits, or Foxtale Glow Sunscreen for a dewy, hydrated look.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.