Best Sunscreens with SPF 50 for All Skin Types
Sunscreen is a critical part of any skincare routine, offering protection against harmful UV rays that can cause premature aging, sunburn, pigmentation, and even skin cancer. Available in physical (mineral) and chemical formulations, sunscreens come in various forms—creams, gels, sprays, and sticks—to suit different skin types and lifestyles.
A good sunscreen not only shields the skin from UVA and UVB damage but also helps maintain an even skin tone and supports overall skin health. Daily use, regardless of the weather or season, is essential for long-term skin protection and preventing sun-induced damage.
1. Brinton – UV Doux D-Tan Aqua Sunscreen Lotion
Image Source: Myntra.com
Brinton's UV Doux D-Tan Aqua sunscreen lotion is for all those people who hate tanning and need sun protection for their skin. The aqua texture makes it very easy-silly and non-sticky making it an everyday-use formula for hot and humid countries. It would be perfect for every type of skin, oily or combinations specific.
Key Features:
- SPF 50 broad spectrum protection
- D-Tan, which will minimize the solar pigmentation.
- Lightweight, creamy formula
- Non-comedogenic dermatologically tested
- Matte-feel fast absorber
Cons:
- Not very easy to moisturize to dry-skinned customers.
- Not suitable for sensitive types of skin.
- Needs to be reapplied every after 3-4 hours outdoors.
2. Conscious Chemist – Water Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50 with Ceramide & No White Cast
Image Source: Myntra.com
Conscious Chemist Water-Resistant Sunscreen is a new-age sunscreen that is skin-barrier-friendly with an SPF of 50 and PA++++ protection. Enriched with ceramides, it strengthens the skin barrier when protecting it from harmful UV rays. The formula is totally non-greasy and leaves no white cast, making it perfect for every skin tone and perfect for daily wear.
Key Features:
- SPF 50, PA++++ broad-spectrum protection
- Contains ceramides to support skin barrier
- Water-resistant formula
- No white cast, suitable for deeper skin tones
- Lightweight, non-greasy texture
Cons:
- Feeling slightly heavy on very oily skin
- Price would be considered a little high as compared to drugstore brands
- Quite limited offline availability
3. The Formularx – Sun Relief Ceramide Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with Niacinamide
Image Source: Myntra.com
This hybrid sunscreen from The Formula X has both real protection from the sun and skin care benefits. With the inclusion of niacinamide and ceramides, it protects the skin from sunlight damage, while contributing to better skin texture and complexion over time. It is suitable for sensitive skin and acne-prone skin.
Key Features:
- Broad-spectrum SPF 50 plus PA++++
- Whiteens and calms the skin with niacinamide
- Ceramides maintain barrier function
- Non-irritating and fragrance-free
- Lightweight, hydrating formula
Cons:
- May pill under heavy makeup or layering
- Slight tacky feel immediately after application
- Requires reapplication for prolonged sun exposure
4. Benton – Mineral Sun Cream
Image Source: Myntra.com
Benton's Mineral Sun Cream delivers 100% physical sun protection from zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, best suited for sensitive and reactive skin types. This gives the skin a soft matte finish with a formula that is very mild, free of anything synthetic such as fragrance, parabens, ingredients that can irritate, or alcohol, making it safe for daily wear.
Key Features:
- Mineral-based SPF with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide
- Gentle and suitable for sensitive skin
- Soft matte finish
- No synthetic fragrance or irritants
- Ideal for acne-prone or compromised skin
Cons:
- May leave a mild white cast, especially on deeper skin tones
- Not water-resistant
- Slightly thicker texture compared to chemical sunscreens
The sunscreen is an indispensable step in any routine and provides excellent protection against damaging UVA and UVB rays. If you are after a lightweight, invisible option, Conscious Chemist offers some great sunscreens, whereas If you are after a gentle mineral sunscreen, Benton fits the bill. Even in the category of mineral sunscreens, products like The Formularx and Brinton UV Doux attempt to toss additional benefits into the mix with skincare ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides, and anti-tan properties. The most important thing to remember while picking a sunscreen is to have one for your skin type that you find comfortable wearing daily and has a broad spectrum of SPF 50 or above. Regular and generous application will prevent one from tanning, pigmentation, premature aging, and long-term skin damage.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.