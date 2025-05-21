Best Under Eye Creams & Gels Under ₹600 for Brighter, Refreshed Eyes

Image Source: Myntra.com



Best For: Puffiness, dark circles, and acne spots

Price Range: ₹500–₹600

The SEREKO Calming Gel Pen is a multitasking product that targets under eye puffiness, dark circles, and even acne spots. It contains Wild Indigo (known for calming stressed skin) and Cica (Centella Asiatica) to help soothe and repair. Its pen-like applicator allows for precise, mess-free use, making it a great addition to any skincare routine.

Key Features:

Calms puffiness and reduces dark circles

Soothes acne spots and irritation

Easy-to-use gel pen applicator

Enriched with Wild Indigo and Cica

Fast-absorbing and non-sticky

Perfect for on-the-go application or as a targeted treatment for both under eyes and problem areas.





Best For: Brightening dark circles and firming under-eye skin

Price Range: ₹450–₹550

FIXDERMA’s Under Eye Cream is designed to address dark circles, fine lines, and under eye puffiness with a dermatologist-tested formula. It contains peptides, caffeine, and vitamin E, which help boost circulation, reduce pigmentation, and firm the delicate under eye skin over time.

Key Features:

Targets dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles

Lightweight and fast-absorbing

Suitable for all skin types

Dermatologist-recommended

Safe for sensitive skin

If you're looking for a reliable, everyday eye cream that’s gentle yet effective, this one offers excellent value.





Best For: Cooling, brightening, and de-puffing

Price Range: ₹500–₹600

Lotus Organics+ Under Eye Cream comes in a convenient roll-on format and is enriched with White Peony extract, known for its natural brightening properties. The metal roller ball applicator helps soothe and cool the under eye area, reducing puffiness and giving an instant refreshed look.

Key Features:

Brightens dull under eyes

Roll-on for massage and easy application

Enriched with organic White Peony

Non-sticky and lightweight

Certified organic and cruelty-free

Ideal for daily use, especially in the mornings when puffiness and tired eyes are most noticeable.





Best For: Hydration and anti-aging support

Price Range: ₹550–₹600

From the popular UK-based brand, the Makeup Revolution Rehab Eye Injection Under Eye Cream offers a hydrating boost with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides. Despite the name, it’s a cream, not an actual injection — designed to plump, hydrate, and visibly smooth the under-eye area.

Key Features:

Contains hyaluronic acid and peptides

Smooths fine lines and deeply hydrates

Lightweight and suitable under makeup

Non-irritating and fragrance-free

Targets tired and dry under eyes

If you’re looking for a hydrating under eye cream that also works well under concealer or makeup, this one is a smart choice on a budget.

Tired eyes, dark circles, and puffiness can all be addressed with effective, affordable under eye products — no luxury price tag required. These four options offer a mix of hydration, brightening, de-puffing, and soothing benefits, all under ₹600.

For on-the-go soothing + spot care: SEREKO Calming Gel Pen

For dark circles and firming: FIXDERMA Under Eye Cream

For cooling and natural brightening: Lotus Organics+ Roll-On

For hydration and makeup prep: Makeup Revolution Rehab Eye Cream

