Best Under Eye Creams & Gels Under ₹600 for Brighter, Refreshed Eyes
Dark circles, puffiness, and tired-looking eyes are common skincare concerns, often caused by stress, lack of sleep, or environmental damage. The good news? You don’t need to spend a fortune to find an effective solution. Today’s skincare market offers high-performing under eye products under ₹600 that can help brighten, de-puff, and refresh your under eye area.
1. SEREKO Calming Gel Pen With Wild Indigo & Cica
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Puffiness, dark circles, and acne spots
- Price Range: ₹500–₹600
The SEREKO Calming Gel Pen is a multitasking product that targets under eye puffiness, dark circles, and even acne spots. It contains Wild Indigo (known for calming stressed skin) and Cica (Centella Asiatica) to help soothe and repair. Its pen-like applicator allows for precise, mess-free use, making it a great addition to any skincare routine.
Key Features:
- Calms puffiness and reduces dark circles
- Soothes acne spots and irritation
- Easy-to-use gel pen applicator
- Enriched with Wild Indigo and Cica
- Fast-absorbing and non-sticky
- Perfect for on-the-go application or as a targeted treatment for both under eyes and problem areas.
2. FIXDERMA Under Eye Cream For Dark Circles & Puffiness
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Brightening dark circles and firming under-eye skin
- Price Range: ₹450–₹550
FIXDERMA’s Under Eye Cream is designed to address dark circles, fine lines, and under eye puffiness with a dermatologist-tested formula. It contains peptides, caffeine, and vitamin E, which help boost circulation, reduce pigmentation, and firm the delicate under eye skin over time.
Key Features:
- Targets dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles
- Lightweight and fast-absorbing
- Suitable for all skin types
- Dermatologist-recommended
- Safe for sensitive skin
- If you're looking for a reliable, everyday eye cream that’s gentle yet effective, this one offers excellent value.
3. Lotus Organics+ White Peony Precious Brightening Under Eye Cream Roll-On
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Cooling, brightening, and de-puffing
- Price Range: ₹500–₹600
Lotus Organics+ Under Eye Cream comes in a convenient roll-on format and is enriched with White Peony extract, known for its natural brightening properties. The metal roller ball applicator helps soothe and cool the under eye area, reducing puffiness and giving an instant refreshed look.
Key Features:
- Brightens dull under eyes
- Roll-on for massage and easy application
- Enriched with organic White Peony
- Non-sticky and lightweight
- Certified organic and cruelty-free
- Ideal for daily use, especially in the mornings when puffiness and tired eyes are most noticeable.
4. Makeup Revolution Rehab Eye Injection Under Eye Cream
Image Source: Myntra.com
- Best For: Hydration and anti-aging support
- Price Range: ₹550–₹600
From the popular UK-based brand, the Makeup Revolution Rehab Eye Injection Under Eye Cream offers a hydrating boost with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides. Despite the name, it’s a cream, not an actual injection — designed to plump, hydrate, and visibly smooth the under-eye area.
Key Features:
- Contains hyaluronic acid and peptides
- Smooths fine lines and deeply hydrates
- Lightweight and suitable under makeup
- Non-irritating and fragrance-free
- Targets tired and dry under eyes
- If you’re looking for a hydrating under eye cream that also works well under concealer or makeup, this one is a smart choice on a budget.
Tired eyes, dark circles, and puffiness can all be addressed with effective, affordable under eye products — no luxury price tag required. These four options offer a mix of hydration, brightening, de-puffing, and soothing benefits, all under ₹600.
- For on-the-go soothing + spot care: SEREKO Calming Gel Pen
- For dark circles and firming: FIXDERMA Under Eye Cream
- For cooling and natural brightening: Lotus Organics+ Roll-On
- For hydration and makeup prep: Makeup Revolution Rehab Eye Cream
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.