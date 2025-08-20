Best Vitamin C Serums
Vitamin C serum boosts glow and fades spots. Myntra offers reliable options that brighten skin, even tone, and protect against everyday damage, fitting seamlessly into most skincare routines.
Vitamin C serum is known for brightening the skin, reducing dark spots, and improving texture over time. It supports collagen production and protects against sun and pollution damage. Myntra offers dermatologist-approved formulas that absorb easily and work well under moisturizers or makeup. With consistent use, the right Vitamin C serum from Myntra can help you achieve radiant, even-toned skin while strengthening your skincare foundation.
Garnier Vitamin C + Face Serum
Packed with 2% Niacinamide and 0.5% BHA, this brightening serum works to reduce spots and reveal clearer skin. It’s a lightweight blend that suits daily use, especially for oily and dull complexions.
Key features:
- Vitamin C helps fade pigmentation and boosts radiance with consistent application
- Niacinamide refines pores and balances oil without drying the skin
- BHA exfoliates gently, targeting congestion and rough patches over time
- Water-based texture absorbs quickly without leaving any sticky layer
- Results may take time on deep marks or uneven skin tone
Minimalist Vitamin C 10% Face Serum
Formulated for glowing skin, this serum delivers 10% Vitamin C in a stable, science-backed formula. It revives dull skin while supporting collagen and overall skin clarity.
Key features:
- Ethyl Ascorbic Acid offers brightening benefits with less irritation than traditional Vitamin C
- Lightweight base sits well under sunscreen and makeup for daytime routines
- Ideal for beginner users of active serums looking to improve dullness
- Free from fragrance and essential oils, making it safer for sensitive skin
- Might feel mildly warm on very reactive or sensitized skin types
Plix 10% Vitamin C Guava Face Serum
Infused with natural guava extracts, this serum blends fruit-based Vitamin C with plant nutrients. It’s designed to improve skin tone and bring a soft, natural glow to the surface.
Key features:
- Guava extract delivers antioxidants along with skin-loving Vitamin C content
- 10% strength brightens dullness and improves skin texture over time
- Free from parabens and cruelty, aligning with clean beauty preferences
- Compact 20ml bottle is travel-friendly and fits easily into skincare pouches
- Slight fruity scent may not suit those who prefer completely unscented serums
Lakme Vitamin C Brilliance Serum
This lightweight serum from Lakme offers daily brightness with a touch of skincare luxury. Designed for all skin types, it targets uneven tone while keeping the skin hydrated and smooth.
Key features:
- Gentle Vitamin C helps lift skin dullness without feeling too intense or sticky
- Blends well with moisturizers and sunscreen in morning routines
- Smooth texture allows for even application across dry or combination skin
- Stylish packaging adds appeal to your skincare shelf or vanity
- Does not disclose exact Vitamin C percentage, which may matter to some users
Vitamin C serum is a lightweight yet powerful addition to your skincare routine. It reduces pigmentation, smooths uneven tone, and gives skin a firmer appearance. Myntra brings together trusted formulas suitable for all skin types, including sensitive or acne-prone. Regular application brings visible improvements in glow, resilience, and texture. With so many expert-tested options, Myntra makes it easy to find a serum that suits your goals and daily habits.
