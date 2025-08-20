Best Vitamin C Serums

Vitamin C serum is known for brightening the skin, reducing dark spots, and improving texture over time. It supports collagen production and protects against sun and pollution damage. Myntra offers dermatologist-approved formulas that absorb easily and work well under moisturizers or makeup. With consistent use, the right Vitamin C serum from Myntra can help you achieve radiant, even-toned skin while strengthening your skincare foundation.

Packed with 2% Niacinamide and 0.5% BHA, this brightening serum works to reduce spots and reveal clearer skin. It’s a lightweight blend that suits daily use, especially for oily and dull complexions.

Key features:

Vitamin C helps fade pigmentation and boosts radiance with consistent application

Niacinamide refines pores and balances oil without drying the skin

BHA exfoliates gently, targeting congestion and rough patches over time

Water-based texture absorbs quickly without leaving any sticky layer

Results may take time on deep marks or uneven skin tone

Formulated for glowing skin, this serum delivers 10% Vitamin C in a stable, science-backed formula. It revives dull skin while supporting collagen and overall skin clarity.

Key features:

Ethyl Ascorbic Acid offers brightening benefits with less irritation than traditional Vitamin C

Lightweight base sits well under sunscreen and makeup for daytime routines

Ideal for beginner users of active serums looking to improve dullness

Free from fragrance and essential oils, making it safer for sensitive skin

Might feel mildly warm on very reactive or sensitized skin types

Infused with natural guava extracts, this serum blends fruit-based Vitamin C with plant nutrients. It’s designed to improve skin tone and bring a soft, natural glow to the surface.

Key features:

Guava extract delivers antioxidants along with skin-loving Vitamin C content

10% strength brightens dullness and improves skin texture over time

Free from parabens and cruelty, aligning with clean beauty preferences

Compact 20ml bottle is travel-friendly and fits easily into skincare pouches

Slight fruity scent may not suit those who prefer completely unscented serums

This lightweight serum from Lakme offers daily brightness with a touch of skincare luxury. Designed for all skin types, it targets uneven tone while keeping the skin hydrated and smooth.

Key features:

Gentle Vitamin C helps lift skin dullness without feeling too intense or sticky

Blends well with moisturizers and sunscreen in morning routines

Smooth texture allows for even application across dry or combination skin

Stylish packaging adds appeal to your skincare shelf or vanity

Does not disclose exact Vitamin C percentage, which may matter to some users

Vitamin C serum is a lightweight yet powerful addition to your skincare routine. It reduces pigmentation, smooths uneven tone, and gives skin a firmer appearance. Myntra brings together trusted formulas suitable for all skin types, including sensitive or acne-prone. Regular application brings visible improvements in glow, resilience, and texture. With so many expert-tested options, Myntra makes it easy to find a serum that suits your goals and daily habits.

