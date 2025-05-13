Best Vitamin C Serums for Brighter Skin: Top Picks for Glowing Complexion

Suitable for most skin types, Vitamin C serums come in various concentrations, typically ranging from 10% to 20%, with lower concentrations being gentler for sensitive skin. Regular use can help combat sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and signs of aging. However, it is important to use sunscreen daily when using Vitamin C, as it can make the skin more sensitive to UV exposure.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakme Vitamin C Brilliance Serum is formulated with a 10% Vitamin C Complex that works to enhance skin radiance, reduce dark spots, and even out skin tone. The serum helps to brighten the complexion and improve skin texture, giving it a healthy and youthful glow. This serum is designed to reduce pigmentation and protect the skin from environmental damage.

Key Features:

10% Vitamin C Complex for brightening and pigmentation reduction

Helps even out skin tone and improve texture

May not be potent enough for stubborn pigmentation

Fragrance may irritate sensitive skin

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

ME-ON Vitamin C Face Serum is a highly effective serum that provides the benefits of Vitamin C to brighten the skin and reduce fine lines. It contains a blend of potent antioxidants that fight free radicals and protect the skin from daily environmental stressors. This serum promises to boost radiance and improve overall skin tone with regular use.

Key Features:

Vitamin C to brighten and protect the skin

Helps reduce signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles

May cause irritation for sensitive skin types

Limited information on the concentration of Vitamin C

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Deconstruct’s Vitamin C Serum combines 10% Vitamin C with 0.5% Ferulic Acid, a powerful antioxidant that enhances the stability and efficacy of Vitamin C. The addition of Ferulic Acid also helps reduce skin irritation and improve overall skin protection against UV damage. This serum helps to brighten dark spots, reduce pigmentation, and boost skin radiance, making it a great choice for those looking for more advanced anti-aging benefits.

Key Features:

10% Vitamin C for brightening and pigmentation reduction

Contains 0.5% Ferulic Acid for enhanced stability and antioxidant protection

Might not be suitable for very sensitive skin due to the active ingredients

Can be slightly sticky for some users

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Plum’s Mandarin & 15% Vitamin C Glow Face Serum is a high-concentration Vitamin C serum designed to give your skin a boost of radiance and reduce dark spots. It combines Vitamin C with mandarin extracts to deliver brightening and anti-aging benefits. The serum is lightweight, quick-absorbing, and deeply nourishing, making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Key Features:

15% Vitamin C for brighter and more radiant skin

Contains mandarin extract for added antioxidant protection

Strong fragrance may not be suitable for sensitive skin

Higher concentration may be too potent for beginners or sensitive skin

Each of these Vitamin C serums offers unique benefits depending on your skincare needs. If you're looking for gentle brightening, Lakme's 10% Vitamin C Complex is a great option. For advanced anti-aging and pigmentation reduction, Deconstruct's combination of Ferulic Acid and Vitamin C might be the perfect match. ME-ON offers an affordable, lightweight formula, while Plum provides a high-concentration Vitamin C for those aiming for a radiant glow. Always patch-test before using any Vitamin C serum to ensure it’s suitable for your skin type.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.