Best Women’s Kurtas to Shop During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

Image Source: Myntra.com



This Sangria Anarkali kurta blends traditional elegance with festive flair. Featuring a rich maroon base with intricate silver prints, it offers a regal look that’s perfect for celebrations, ethnic events, or family functions.

Key Features:

Anarkali silhouette adds flow and grace

Elegant silver block print for a festive touch

Three-quarter sleeves for balanced coverage

Made from soft, breathable cotton blend

Great for festive wear, poojas, and semi-formal occasions

Cons:

Needs gentle wash to maintain print quality

Flared style may not suit all body types

Fabric may wrinkle easily if not steamed

Image Source: Myntra.com



This KALINI kurta offers a contemporary twist on traditional wear with a shirt-style collar and roll-up sleeves. The floral print and cotton fabric make it perfect for summer outings or casual ethnic days.

Key Features:

Shirt collar + Anarkali cut = Indo-western fusion

Floral prints add a fresh, youthful vibe

Pure cotton fabric for breathability

Roll-up sleeves with button tab for versatility

Ideal for office, day events, or casual wear

Cons:

Lighter prints may fade with frequent washing

Not suited for formal or festive occasions

May need ironing for a polished look

Image Source: Myntra.com



This elegant Moara kurta stands out with its delicate floral embroidery, combining traditional charm with contemporary appeal. It’s versatile enough for both festive gatherings and elevated everyday wear.

Key Features:

Floral embroidery adds texture and detail

Straight fit offers a tailored yet relaxed look

Made with soft, breathable fabric

Can be paired with palazzos or churidars

Suitable for semi-formal events or festive dinners

Cons:

Embroidery requires delicate handling/washing

Slightly higher price point than printed options

May not be as comfortable for all-day wear in high heat

Image Source: Myntra.com



This Sangria ethnic motifs kurta is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. With its intricate all-over print and easy silhouette, it strikes a perfect balance between traditional and casual styles.

Key Features:

Ethnic print design for a classic Indian aesthetic

Straight cut for a clean, comfortable look

Three-quarter sleeves and notched neckline

Works well for work, errands, or family events

Available in multiple sizes and colors

Cons:

May not stand out for festive occasions

Print may fade slightly after repeated washes

Fabric might cling if not ironed properly

