Big Billion Days Incoming: Best Smudge-Proof Eyeliners to Add to Your Cart Now

Get ready to count down, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will shortly commence on the 23rd September, and it's time to upgrade your makeup kit. Amidst so many exciting deals, eyeliners remain the most coveted choice since they shape your eyes more beautifully than any other product. Whether you like bold wings, thin lines, or dramatic flicks, these eyeliners will help you ruin any look. Be it Maybelline, Lakmé, Mars, or Pilgrim, we present to you the crème-de-la-crème ones waiting for you in this festive season. Purchase them at rates that are too hard to resist only on Flipkart.

In case you want the accuracy and high-impact definition, the eyeliner is a changer. Maybelline is associated with the kind of style that comes easily, and Colossal Eyeliner provides the rich pigment and a brush that glides easily. Its fast-drying formula is perfect to carry in their bags of women.

Key Features:

Intense black finish for bold eyes

Quick-dry and smudge-proof formula

Long-lasting wear suitable for daily use

Sleek pen design for easy application

The 3ml pack is tiny and will finish soon if used daily.

Lakme is a classic, popular liquid eyeliner, which has been in use across generations. The waterproof formula makes your eye makeup run-free and stay in place for ours and hours. Bright colour and an easily applied brush, you are guaranteed to achieve endless light strokes or flicks.

Key Features:

Waterproof formula, all-day, long-lasting

Rich, black, intense colour

Fine and smooth brush application

Ideal for special occasions and everyday use

The formula dries a little longer than the rest of the eyeliners.

Mars Skyline is an affordable yet chic alternative for beauty enthusiasts. It has a matte finish that is just right for that sleek, trendy appearance. The eyeliner is water-resistant, long-lasting, and designed to remain in place even during hectic schedule days.

Key Features:

Matte finish for trendy eye effect

Smudge-proof and long-lasting formula

Thin brush tip with easy application

Affordable choice with quality finish

Packaging is less premium than that of high-end brands.

And in case drama is your style, then Pilgrim has Oh Drama eyeliner. This eyeliner is made with a very strong matte appearance and instantly makes your eyes look different. The easy stroking brush and the lightness of the feel of the brush will never leave the eyes with a sense of heaviness.

Key feature:

Dark matte black shade for sultry eyes

Easy applicator for accurate work

Lightweight, comfortable fit

Long-lasting, smudge-free make-up

Slightly more expensive than other budget eyeliners.

This Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, beginning 23rd September, is your golden opportunity to buy the best eyeliners in the country at awesome discounts. May it be Maybelline's accuracy, Lakmé's perpetually young look, Mars' affordability, or Pilgrim's drama, every eyeliner has an edge to it. Get your party look with these products in this sale before the deal expires. Glitter on, because gorgeous eye makeup is just a click away on Flipkart.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.