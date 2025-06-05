Blush Rush: Top Picks to Grab During Myntra’s End of Reason Sale 2025

Ready to add a fresh flush to your makeup routine? These blushes are jobs done for a healthy, radiant glow, and Myntra's End of Reason Sale 2025 is probably the best time to upgrade your blush game, held from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you love an airy whisper of colour or a bold statement, this sale brings you all-time favourites and highly rated blushes from some trusted beauty brands at prices you may never see again. Creamy, powdery-matte-whatever your preference-can be picked up in all shades that adapt to any skin tone or mood. Your glow-up starts here—don’t miss these limited-time blush steals.

The Typsy Beauty Ph-Antastic Color Adjusting Blush in Cotton Candy (04) is where science meets beauty. Specially designed to adapt to your skin’s unique pH level, this color-adjusting blush creates a custom flush that looks natural and effortless.

Key Features

Shade: Cotton Candy (04) – soft, adaptive pink for deeper skin tones

Technology: pH-reactive formula that adjusts to your unique undertone

Finish: Matte for a natural, shine-free glow

Formulation: Pressed powder—lightweight and easy to blend

Finish: Matte finish might not appeal to fans of a dewy or luminous look

The KIRO Wonder Wand Multi-Stick in Vintage Rose will be your best companion for easy and mobile beauty application. Having been thought of as an all-purpose multitasking stick, this creamy product acts as a natural blush for the cheeks, a slight tint for the lips, and a shimmer for the lids when passed once over.

Key Features

Shade: Vintage Rose – a gentle, rosy pink ideal for fair to light complexions

Finish: Natural finish that gives a soft, healthy-looking glow

Formulation: Creamy stick for easy, fingertip blending

Multi-Use: Works as blush, lip tint, and eyeshadow

Skin-Friendly: Paraben-free and ideal for dry skin

Pigment: Not highly pigmented, so may need layering for bolder looks

The FAE Beauty Lush Creamy Liquid Blush in Wifey 04 delivers a seamless blend of serum-like comfort and intense pigment. With a matte finish and liquid formula, it melts into the skin to create a natural-looking flush that lasts up to 8 hours.

Key Features

Finish: Matte, for a smooth, velvety flush

Formulation: Lightweight liquid with serum-like feel

Wear Time: Up to 8 hours of comfortable wear

Skin Type: Great for combination skin—neither too oily nor drying

Blending: Quick-drying formula may require fast blending

Gleam with moisture and freshness with Praush Juicy Jelly Cooling & Hydrating Tint in Raspberry Mood. A tint dual-purpose for cheeks and lips, this jelly-like formula melts into the skin with a cooling sensation that hydrates it instantly and leaves a luminous glow.

Key Features

Shade: Raspberry Mood – a juicy pink tint for a healthy flush

Finish: Luminous for a fresh, radiant glow

Formulation: Stick with jelly-like texture for smooth, even application

Cooling Effect: Refreshing sensation ideal for hot weather or tired skin

Pigment: Sheer pigment may require layering for stronger color payoff

Whether you're after a subtle glow or a vibrant pop of color, these standout blushes from Typsy Beauty, KIRO, FAE Beauty, and Praush deliver something for every skin tone, texture preference, and lifestyle. From innovative pH-adjusting formulas to hydrating multi-sticks and long-wear liquids, this season's blush lineup brings versatility and skin-loving ingredients to your beauty routine. And with the Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025 running from 31st May to 12th June, now’s the perfect time to scoop up these glow-getters at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss your chance to blush beautifully—these deals won’t last forever.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.