Blush Up Daily – Myntra End of Reason Sale Picks
This End Of Reason Sale grab all your favourite makeup products at lowest prices without compromising the quality, give a true enhancement to your everyday makeup
Myntra provides wide range of blushes according to your skin type, go from no makeup makeup look to glam dewy makeup Myntra has everything you have been looking for, a healthy radiant blush like a kiss on the cheeks and you are good to go try these new technology, trendy and comfortable wear blushes and show your love for yourself
1. Kiro Wonder Wand Multi-Stick - Vintage Rose
Image source - Myntra.com
Kiro Wonder Wand Multi Stick is a creamy stick blush, easy to blend, gives the perfect natural look for all your everyday makeup. Depending on the amount of usage you also create an easy party look.
Key features
- Made with moringa oil, avocado oil, rosehip oil makes it dry skin friendly
- Easy to blend
- Gives natural finish look with Vintage Rose shade, 7.5 g
- May not be the best for oily skin type
2. Maybelline New York Fit Me - Rose 30
Image source - Myntra.com
Maybelline New York fit me is a pressed powder blush, a long lasting blush for your everyday makeup look, gives the perfect illuminating effect with just one swipe. Find your perfect match with a virtual try on a hustle free way to make your makeup experience even better. The perfect pop to subtle colour maybelline fit me 4.5 g blush has every shade according your skin shade and makeup looks
Key features
- Pressed powder blush
- Gives illuminating effect
- Dermatogically tested
- May not be the best for dry skin
3. Makeup Revolution London Jelly Blush Lip & Cheek Stain - Peach Orange
Image source - Myntra.com
Jelly Blush Lip & Cheek Stain is a stick blush with jelly like structure that works perfectly for the dry skin, jelly blush lip and cheek stain is very lightweight weight, an everyday makeup look must have. It’s cruelty free so use it without worrying.
Key features
- Made with skin friendly material like hydraulic acid
- Skin hydrating formula
- Lightweight formula
- To be kept in a cool and dry place always
4. Maybelline New York Sunkisser Highlighter + Blush - Midnight Shimmer 09
Image source - Myntra.com
Why have one when you can grab two for the price of one. A game changer for all the everyday makeup girls, don't have time but want a full glam maybelline new york sunkisser a long lasting highlighter & blush infused with vitamin E formula has exactly what you deserve forgot the hassle of applying two products separately, a perfect pocket friendly highlighter + blush. It’s ultra blendable and givers the perfect golden hour glow with skin hydrating essence
Key features
- Infused with vitamin ER formula
- Long lasting stay
- Smooth dewy finish
- May vary according to skin type
From everyday makeup looks to party wear try these new long lasting and lightweight blushes. Myntra end of reason sale provides a wide range of makeup essentials from blushes, highlighters, lipsticks and many more at lowest prices, with promising and skin friendly material that works just perfect for you. Choose your perfect shade and master your every makeup look and shine brighter than ever with confidence.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.