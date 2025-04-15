Bold, Beautiful, and Effortless – Your Perfect Lipstick Awaits

This service caters to the growing demand for immediate gratification in fashion and beauty shopping, allowing customers to receive their desired lipstick shades swiftly and conveniently. Whether you're preparing for an event or need a quick touch-up, Myntra's M-Now ensures that your beauty essentials are delivered promptly to your doorstep.​

The L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick offers a long-lasting, powdery matte finish infused with hyaluronic acid for added hydration. This transfer-resistant formula ensures your lips stay vibrant throughout the day without the need for frequent touch-ups.​

Key Features:

Long-lasting wear

Transfer-resistant

May feel drying on lips over extended wear

Requires thorough removal to avoid residue​

Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is a cult-favorite lip color that adapts to your natural lip tone, providing a sheer, glossy finish. This emollient-rich formula offers a moisturizing balm-like texture, making it suitable for all skin tones. ​

Key Features:

Sheer, buildable coverage

Moisturizing balm-like texture

Color payoff may be too subtle for those preferring bold shades

May require reapplication throughout the day​

The Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick delivers intense color payoff with a creamy matte finish. Its lightweight, non-drying formula ensures comfortable wear throughout the day. Available in a wide range of shades, this lipstick is designed to provide full coverage and a bold look with just one swipe.​

Key Features:

Highly pigmented

Creamy matte finish

May feel heavy on lips for some users

Requires precise application to avoid feathering​

Myntra’s M-Now 30-minute delivery service brings beauty and convenience together, making it easier than ever to get your favorite lipsticks delivered right to your door—fast. Whether you're in need of a last-minute touch-up for an event or want to try a trendy new shade, M-Now ensures top brands like L'Oréal, Huda Beauty, and Clinique are just a few taps away. For the first time ever, beauty lovers can now quickly get their hands on their favorite international beauty and personal care products and have it delivered to their doorsteps starting in just 30 minutes in select pincodes.

