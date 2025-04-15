Bold, Beautiful, and Effortless – Your Perfect Lipstick Awaits
Myntra's M-Now service offers ultra-fast, 30-minute delivery for a curated selection of products, including lipsticks from renowned beauty brands like MAC, Bobbi Brown, Huda Beauty, and Forest Essentials. Currently available in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, M-Now provides customers with quick access to premium beauty products without additional delivery charges .
This service caters to the growing demand for immediate gratification in fashion and beauty shopping, allowing customers to receive their desired lipstick shades swiftly and conveniently. Whether you're preparing for an event or need a quick touch-up, Myntra's M-Now ensures that your beauty essentials are delivered promptly to your doorstep.
1. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
The L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick offers a long-lasting, powdery matte finish infused with hyaluronic acid for added hydration. This transfer-resistant formula ensures your lips stay vibrant throughout the day without the need for frequent touch-ups.
Key Features:
- Long-lasting wear
- Transfer-resistant
- May feel drying on lips over extended wear
- Requires thorough removal to avoid residue
2. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
Image Source: Myntra.com
Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is a cult-favorite lip color that adapts to your natural lip tone, providing a sheer, glossy finish. This emollient-rich formula offers a moisturizing balm-like texture, making it suitable for all skin tones.
Key Features:
- Sheer, buildable coverage
- Moisturizing balm-like texture
- Color payoff may be too subtle for those preferring bold shades
- May require reapplication throughout the day
3. Huda Beauty Power Bullet Highly-Pigmented Matte Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick delivers intense color payoff with a creamy matte finish. Its lightweight, non-drying formula ensures comfortable wear throughout the day. Available in a wide range of shades, this lipstick is designed to provide full coverage and a bold look with just one swipe.
Key Features:
- Highly pigmented
- Creamy matte finish
- May feel heavy on lips for some users
- Requires precise application to avoid feathering
4. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid
Image Source: Myntra.com
The L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick offers a high-impact, powdery matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it provides hydration and comfort without flaking or feathering. This transfer-proof, smudge-proof formula is ideal for all-day wear.
Key Features:
- Long-lasting wear
- Transfer-resistant
- May feel drying on lips over extended wear
- Requires thorough removal to avoid residue
Myntra’s M-Now 30-minute delivery service brings beauty and convenience together, making it easier than ever to get your favorite lipsticks delivered right to your door—fast. Whether you're in need of a last-minute touch-up for an event or want to try a trendy new shade, M-Now ensures top brands like L'Oréal, Huda Beauty, and Clinique are just a few taps away. For the first time ever, beauty lovers can now quickly get their hands on their favorite international beauty and personal care products and have it delivered to their doorsteps starting in just 30 minutes in select pincodes.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.