Bold Eyes Ahead: Eyeliner Deals in Myntra Birthday Blast Sale

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is here, running from March 1st to March 11th, 2025, bringing incredible discounts on a wide variety of eyeliners for every makeup lover. Whether you're aiming for a dramatic winged look, a soft definition, or smudge-proof, long-lasting wear, this sale offers something for everyone.

1. Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Liner

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Liner is a high-performance eyeliner designed to give you bold, intense lines with just one stroke. Featuring a precision felt-tip applicator, this liquid eyeliner delivers deep, dark color that lasts all day without smudging or fading. Its smudge-proof, waterproof formula ensures that your eye makeup stays in place, even through humid or rainy conditions. Ideal for creating both dramatic and subtle eye looks, this eyeliner is perfect for those who want long-lasting definition and boldness.

Key Features:

Bold Intense Color: Provides a deep, dark line with intense pigmentation.

Precision Felt-Tip Applicator: Allows for easy, precise application, making it ideal for winged eyeliner or defined looks.

May Be Difficult for Beginners: The liquid formula and felt-tip applicator may require some practice for those new to applying eyeliner.

Can Be Tough to Remove: Due to its long-lasting, waterproof formula, it may require a makeup remover to take off completely.

2. L'Oréal Paris Super Liner Waterproof Gel Intenza

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The L'Oréal Paris Super Liner Waterproof Gel Intenza is a high-performance gel eyeliner that offers intense color payoff and long-lasting wear. Designed for precision, this gel eyeliner provides a smooth, creamy texture that glides effortlessly onto the eyelids, creating a sharp and defined look. The waterproof formula ensures it stays in place throughout the day, even in humid or rainy conditions, making it perfect for long hours of wear. Whether you're going for a bold cat-eye or a subtle line, this gel eyeliner delivers deep, vibrant color and excellent smudge resistance.

Key Features:

Intense Gel Formula: Offers rich, deep color with a creamy texture that glides on smoothly.

Waterproof & Smudge-Proof: Stays in place all day without fading, smudging, or transferring.

Needs a Good Makeup Remover: The waterproof formula may require an oil-based makeup remover for complete removal.

Requires Application Brush: Although the brush is included, some users may prefer a built-in applicator or pencil version for ease.

3. Bobbi Brown Black Ink Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Bobbi Brown Black Ink Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner is a luxurious gel eyeliner that offers intense color and a smooth, smudge-resistant finish. This high-performance gel formula glides effortlessly onto the eyelids, providing precise application with a bold, rich black hue. Its long-wear formula ensures that the eyeliner stays in place for up to 12 hours without fading or smudging, making it perfect for all-day wear. Whether you're creating a bold winged liner or a soft, defined look, this gel eyeliner provides versatility and long-lasting results.

Key Features:

Long-Wear Formula: Provides up to 12 hours of smudge-proof, budge-proof wear.

Rich Black Pigmentation: Offers intense, true-to-color black for deep, bold eye looks.

Requires Brush for Application: The gel formula requires a separate eyeliner brush for application, which may not be convenient for those preferring pencil liners.

Tends to Dry Out: With time, the gel may dry out in the pot, requiring careful closure to maintain its consistency.

4. L.A. Girl Black Glide Gel Eyeliner

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The L.A. Girl Black Glide Gel Eyeliner is a creamy, gel-based eyeliner that delivers intense, smudge-proof color for all-day wear. Its rich, black formula glides on smoothly, allowing for precise application and creating bold, dramatic eye looks. This gel eyeliner is highly pigmented, ensuring deep color payoff with minimal effort. Ideal for both defining the eyes and creating a smoky look, the L.A. Girl Black Glide Gel Eyeliner is perfect for those who want an affordable yet high-performance eyeliner that lasts throughout the day without fading or smudging.

Key Features:

Smooth Glide Application: The creamy gel formula glides on easily, making application effortless.

Intense Black Color: Offers deep, bold pigmentation for dramatic eye definition.

May Require Touch-Ups in Humid Conditions: While long-lasting, it may need a slight touch-up in very humid environments.

Needs a Brush for Application: Requires an eyeliner brush for precise application, which may not be as convenient for those preferring pencil liners.

The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (March 1st to March 11th, 2025) offers incredible discounts on a variety of eyeliners, making it the perfect time to upgrade your eye makeup collection. With up to 90% off, you can shop for top brands like Maybelline, L'Oréal Paris, Bobbi Brown, and L.A. Girl.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.