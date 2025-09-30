Bold Eyes, All Day: Top 4 Kajals on Myntra That Stay Smudge-Free & Stunning!
Welcome the boldness and beauty to your eyes with these 4 bestselling kajals on Myntra. They are smudge-proof, long-lasting, highly pigmented, and the right choice for any occasion or mindset. Choose your new eye essential
Whether it pulls off that bold smokey eye or is a soft everyday look .To achieve long-lasting wear, we have picked the 4 best kajal on Myntra. They are inexpensive and provide all-day comfort . Here are our round-up of best kajals that will have your eye seeing the striking edge.
1.RENEE Kajal Pencil
Image Source- Myntra.com
RENEE Midnight Kohl is a creamy, smooth kajal pencil designed to give bold black definition to your eyes. The kajal pencil glides very easily on the skin, whether you’re going for a waterline or a dramatic wing. It provides a rich formula with a compact design that makes it ideal for people who are always on the go.
Key Features:
- Strong black pigmentation
- Smudge-proof, water-resistant
- Soft, creamy texture
- Twist-up pencil
- May require a touch-up after long wear
2. Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Kajal
Image Source- Myntra.com
Lakme Eyeconic Kajal is popular among millions of women and is popular for a good reason .The 9 to 5 set lasts for up to 24 hours and lasts all day without ever moving. It has been dermatologically tested and is safe for most sensitive eyes. The kajal can take you from desk to dance floor effortlessly and you get two in one pack.
Key Features:
- 24-hour smudge-proof wear
- Deep black pigmentation
- Set of two kakls
- Safe for sensitive eyes
- A little dry when applying.
3. Elle 18 Eye Drama Kajal
Image Source- Myntra.com
Elle 18 Eye Drama Kajal provides a combination of price and performance. The black color and waterproof formula make it suitable for students or for wearing every day. It can be carried with ease as it is very light and it glides on to provide an almost seamless application.
Key Features:
- Waterproof and smudge-proof
- Matte black finishing
- Affordable
- Easy to apply and smooth
- Cap issues there’s a risk it might open in a bag.
4. MARS Kohl of Fame Kajal
Image Source- Myntra.com
MARS gives you high-performance eye drama with their Kohl of fame kajal. Claims to give 12 hours of smudge-proof wear, and creamy formula is nice for the waterline and the lash lines. If you are looking for long-wear this is a good option. Great for the beginner and the regular kajal user.This kajal is affordable and easy to use, making it a favorite for everyday wear. It works well to enhance your eyes and complete your makeup look.
Key Features:
- 12 hour wear time
- Intense black pigment
- Smudge-proof and water-resistant
- Good for lash and waterline
- You may have to sharpen if you like a point
Affordable kajal for everyday use with decent pigmentation, Elle 18 Eye Drama Kajal is a solid choice. For longer wear and sensitive eyes, Lakmé 9 to 5 Fashionista Kajal is a reliable option. Renee Midnight Kohl Kajal offers added skin benefits but may not suit everyone due to possible irritation and smudging. Mars Kohl of Fame Kajal is a good budget pick but can be hit-or-miss depending on your skin type.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
