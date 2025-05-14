Bold Lashes on a Budget: 4 Best Mascaras & Makeup Under ₹299 for Stunning Eyes
Get fuller, longer lashes without spending a fortune! These 4 top mascaras under ₹299 offer volume, curl, and length—ideal for everyday glam. Smudge-free, waterproof, and easy on your wallet.
When raising your eye makeup, a good mascara can make the difference—and you don't need to break your bank. This well-researched list of makeup under ₹299 provides you with 4 high-performance mascaras with ultimate volume, curl, and definition at low prices. Whether it's waterproof lastingness or a dramatic, dramatic lift, these affordable products from the most trustworthy brands such as Blue Heaven, Maybelline, and MINARA are all set to awe.
1. Blue Heaven 10x Volumising Mascara - Black (8ml)
Image Source- Marvelof.com
Achieve 10x thicker-looking lashes with the Blue Heaven Volumising Mascara. With its dramatic volumising formula to provide up to 10x more volume with each stroke, this daily and party makeup favorite is an affordable purchase that boasts a deep black color to give your lashes an amazing look.
Key Features:
- Delivers 10x fuller lash volume
- Jet black pigment enhances eye definition.
- Lightweight and non-sticky formula
- Smudge-proof for all-day wear
- Easy-to-use applicator wand for precise coating
- May need multiple coats for dramatic volume
2. MINARA 3-in-1 Trio Mascara - Volumizing, Lengthening & Curling (Black, 100g)
Image source- Flipkart.com
Why one when you can have three? The MINARA 3-in-1 Trio Mascara provides volume, length, and curl for your lashes in one tube. From flirtatious eyes to attractive glamour, this versatile product is essential for your makeup bag.
Key Features:
- 3-in-1 formula: curls, lengthens, and volumizes
- Long-lasting wear suitable for all-day use
- Rich black color for bold eyes
- Lightweight and non-flaky texture
- Suitable for daily and party wear
- Slightly bulky packaging is less travel-friendly
3. Blue Heaven Lash Twist Curling Mascara Waterproof (12ml)
Image Source- Amazon.in
Get curled lashes that last the whole day with the Blue Heaven Lash Twist Curling Mascara. Its waterproof formula will have your lashes lifted and smudge-free from morning until night. It dries fast, is clump-free, and perfect for everyday wear or a special event.
Key Features:
- Waterproof and smudge-proof formula
- Strong curl-holding capability
- Quick-dry texture prevents smearing.
- Clump-free smooth application
- Ideal for humid weather and long hours
- Requires oil-based makeup remover to clean off completely
4. Maybelline New York Washable Volume Express Colossal Mascara - Black (10g)
Image Source- Myntra.com
Your global favorite now fits your pocket! The Maybelline Colossal Mascara delivers eyes with extreme volume and super-black color with a dramatic, expressive style. Plus, it's washable, so removing it is a breeze. Enjoy top-shelf performance at a budget price.
Key Features:
- Provides instant colossal volume with one coat
- Big brush for easy and even application
- Intense black formula for dramatic effect
- Washable formula—easy to remove
- Doesn’t flake or clump
- Not waterproof, may smudge in sweat or rain
No need to go broke to get dramatic, luscious lashes. With these great mascaras that are available for less than ₹299, you can achieve full, curled, and dramatic lashes daily without shelling out too much money. Each has something special to offer—whether 10x volume, waterproof wear, all-in-one benefits, or brand loyalty like Maybelline. These under ₹299 options are ideal for professionals and novices. Enhance your eyes without breaking the bank—fabulous lashes are for everyone. Include these in your beauty weapons and let your lashes speak.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
