Bold to Bare: A Complete Guide to Choosing the Right Lipstick

They not only add color but also often contain moisturizing and protective ingredients like oils, butters, and SPF to keep lips soft and nourished. Whether matte, satin, glossy, or creamy, lipsticks are a versatile beauty essential that allow for self-expression, confidence, and style in just one swipe.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt is a premium liquid lipstick that delivers a rich matte finish while feeling ultra-light on the lips. Its smooth, mousse-like texture glides effortlessly during application and sets into a weightless matte layer. Ideal for long wear, this lipstick doesn’t smudge or transfer easily, making it a reliable choice for busy days or evening events. Its wide range of shades—from bold reds to muted nudes—ensures there's a match for every skin tone and mood.

Key Features:

Lightweight liquid formula with intense matte payoff

Smooth application with a soft, velvety finish

Long-lasting and transfer-resistant

Comes in a versatile range of shades

Suitable for daily wear or special occasions

Cons:

Can feel drying if worn for long hours without lip balm

May emphasize lip lines or dry patches

Requires makeup remover or oil-based cleanser to fully remove

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

MI FASHION Nude Matte Liquid Lipstick is designed for lovers of subtle glam. This lipstick combines a chic matte finish with a hydrating formula that includes nourishing oils. While it delivers bold color with minimal effort, the standout appeal is its comfortable wear—even on dry lips. Available primarily in nude and earthy tones, it’s the perfect everyday lipstick that offers both style and comfort.

Key Features:

Matte finish with a creamy, comfortable texture

Infused with moisturizing oils to prevent drying

Designed to flatter a range of Indian and medium skin tones

Easy to apply and blend with lip liners

Budget-friendly option for daily use

Cons:

Longevity may be shorter than other matte formulas

May need touch-ups after meals

Limited color variety, mostly nudes and neutrals

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

SHRYOAN Chic Velvet Lipstick offers high-impact color with a waterproof, smudge-proof finish that stays put for hours. Its velvety texture feels rich and luxurious, while the matte formula ensures your lip color won’t fade easily. Infused with a hint of shea butter and vitamin E, it helps maintain lip softness even with its long-wear properties. Perfect for long events or when you need makeup that won’t budge.

Key Features:

Waterproof and smudge-proof formula for long-lasting wear

Velvety texture that feels plush on the lips

Strong color payoff in one swipe

Contains nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter

Available in trendy and bold shades

Cons:

Can be difficult to remove without an oil-based remover

Might feel slightly tight or dry on sensitive lips

May require lip liner for clean application

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

BeautyRelay London’s 12 Hour Color Stay Lipstick is crafted to deliver vibrant, fade-proof color that lasts throughout the day. What sets it apart is the infusion of vitamin C, known for its antioxidant benefits, helping to protect and nourish your lips with every use. The formula combines pigment intensity with care, making it a great option for those who want performance and lip health in one product.

Key Features:

Stays on for up to 12 hours without frequent reapplication

Enriched with vitamin C for lip care and protection

Highly pigmented formula delivers vivid color

Creamy texture dries down to a semi-matte finish

Comes in bold, festive, and wearable shades

Cons:

Can cling to dry areas if lips aren’t prepped

May transfer slightly during eating or drinking

Some users may find the scent too strong or artificial

Lipsticks are more than just a beauty essential—they’re a powerful form of self-expression. From classic mattes to hydrating formulas infused with skincare benefits, today’s lipsticks offer something for everyone. Whether you prefer a bold, statement red or a soft everyday nude, the right lipstick can instantly elevate your confidence and complete your look. As with any makeup product, the best lipstick depends on your personal style, comfort, and needs—whether it’s long-lasting wear, nourishment, or vibrant pigmentation.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.