Bold to Bare: A Complete Guide to Choosing the Right Lipstick
Lipstick is a staple cosmetic product used to enhance the color, shape, and overall appearance of the lips. Available in a wide variety of shades, finishes, and formulations, lipsticks can instantly elevate any makeup look—from bold and dramatic to soft and natural.
They not only add color but also often contain moisturizing and protective ingredients like oils, butters, and SPF to keep lips soft and nourished. Whether matte, satin, glossy, or creamy, lipsticks are a versatile beauty essential that allow for self-expression, confidence, and style in just one swipe.
1. Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt Liquid Lip Color
Image Source: Myntra.com
Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt is a premium liquid lipstick that delivers a rich matte finish while feeling ultra-light on the lips. Its smooth, mousse-like texture glides effortlessly during application and sets into a weightless matte layer. Ideal for long wear, this lipstick doesn’t smudge or transfer easily, making it a reliable choice for busy days or evening events. Its wide range of shades—from bold reds to muted nudes—ensures there's a match for every skin tone and mood.
Key Features:
- Lightweight liquid formula with intense matte payoff
- Smooth application with a soft, velvety finish
- Long-lasting and transfer-resistant
- Comes in a versatile range of shades
- Suitable for daily wear or special occasions
Cons:
- Can feel drying if worn for long hours without lip balm
- May emphasize lip lines or dry patches
- Requires makeup remover or oil-based cleanser to fully remove
2. MI FASHION Nude Matte Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
MI FASHION Nude Matte Liquid Lipstick is designed for lovers of subtle glam. This lipstick combines a chic matte finish with a hydrating formula that includes nourishing oils. While it delivers bold color with minimal effort, the standout appeal is its comfortable wear—even on dry lips. Available primarily in nude and earthy tones, it’s the perfect everyday lipstick that offers both style and comfort.
Key Features:
- Matte finish with a creamy, comfortable texture
- Infused with moisturizing oils to prevent drying
- Designed to flatter a range of Indian and medium skin tones
- Easy to apply and blend with lip liners
- Budget-friendly option for daily use
Cons:
- Longevity may be shorter than other matte formulas
- May need touch-ups after meals
- Limited color variety, mostly nudes and neutrals
3. SHRYOAN Chic Velvet Waterproof Matte Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
SHRYOAN Chic Velvet Lipstick offers high-impact color with a waterproof, smudge-proof finish that stays put for hours. Its velvety texture feels rich and luxurious, while the matte formula ensures your lip color won’t fade easily. Infused with a hint of shea butter and vitamin E, it helps maintain lip softness even with its long-wear properties. Perfect for long events or when you need makeup that won’t budge.
Key Features:
- Waterproof and smudge-proof formula for long-lasting wear
- Velvety texture that feels plush on the lips
- Strong color payoff in one swipe
- Contains nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter
- Available in trendy and bold shades
Cons:
- Can be difficult to remove without an oil-based remover
- Might feel slightly tight or dry on sensitive lips
- May require lip liner for clean application
4. BeautyRelay London 12 Hour Color Stay Lipstick with Vitamin C
Image Source: Myntra.com
BeautyRelay London’s 12 Hour Color Stay Lipstick is crafted to deliver vibrant, fade-proof color that lasts throughout the day. What sets it apart is the infusion of vitamin C, known for its antioxidant benefits, helping to protect and nourish your lips with every use. The formula combines pigment intensity with care, making it a great option for those who want performance and lip health in one product.
Key Features:
- Stays on for up to 12 hours without frequent reapplication
- Enriched with vitamin C for lip care and protection
- Highly pigmented formula delivers vivid color
- Creamy texture dries down to a semi-matte finish
- Comes in bold, festive, and wearable shades
Cons:
- Can cling to dry areas if lips aren’t prepped
- May transfer slightly during eating or drinking
- Some users may find the scent too strong or artificial
Lipsticks are more than just a beauty essential—they’re a powerful form of self-expression. From classic mattes to hydrating formulas infused with skincare benefits, today’s lipsticks offer something for everyone. Whether you prefer a bold, statement red or a soft everyday nude, the right lipstick can instantly elevate your confidence and complete your look. As with any makeup product, the best lipstick depends on your personal style, comfort, and needs—whether it’s long-lasting wear, nourishment, or vibrant pigmentation.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
