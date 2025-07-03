Boost Your Skin Game: Top Men’s Skincare from Myntra’s Payday Party Sale
Celebrities are not the only people who have glowing skin. Wake up your skincare with these staples: face wash, serum, balm, and sunscreen, which you can get at the best prices during the Myntra Payday Party Sale starting 1st June to 6 6th July.
Paydays are around the corner, and the Myntra Payday Party Sale, going on between 1st to 6th July, is the best time to ensure you spice up your game on the skincare. No matter what your skin needs, cleansing, treatment, hydrating, or protecting, the current sale has awesome deals on top-quality men's skincare products. The four well-selected products have high quality, visible effects, and comfort daily. Continue reading further to find out your dream skincare kit that is curated to deliver real results with real style and at the best prices during the Myntra celebration that will end soon.
Bath & Body Works Men Daily Face Wash with Aloe – 113g
Image Source- Myntra.com
This face wash becomes a revolution among men who desire to have fresh, clean skin that is not dry. It contains aloe that effectively cleans your face of dirt and oil without drying and keeps your face soft each day.
Key Features:
- Infused with soothing aloe
- Suitable for daily use
- Removes dirt and oil effectively
- Leaves skin refreshed and soft
- Not the best option for very oily skin types, as it’s more hydrating than mattifying.
Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Serum – Non-Irritating, Non-Sticky
Image Source- Myntra.com
Glow in skin with this effective but non-irritating Vitamin C serum. It bleaches darker areas and smoothes out the skin easily, and also without irritating or a greasy effect.
Key Features:
- 10% Vitamin C for skin brightening
- Lightweight and quickly absorbing
- No added fragrance or stickiness
- Helps reduce pigmentation and dullness
- Works for all skin types
- Takes 2–3 weeks of consistent use to show noticeable improvements.
Vaseline Lip Therapy Glossy Shine Original Care – 17g
Image Source- Myntra.com
The traditional Vaseline lip balm hydrates your lips intensively and leaves them shiny. It can be transported easily and is fantastic every-day-use-especially in dry weather or in cold conditions.
Key Features:
- Glossy finish with long-lasting moisture
- Repairs chapped lips
- Non-sticky and lightweight
- Perfect for everyday hydration
- Trusted Vaseline formula
- Lacks SPF protection, so it’s not ideal for outdoor sun use.
Foxtale SPF 50 Glow Sunscreen – 50ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
It is a sunscreen with strong protection levels that not only protects skin against sun rays but also gives it a glow. It provides nourishment to your face whilst protecting it daily with the added Vitamin C and Niacinamide.
Key Features:
- SPF 50 with PA+++ broad protection
- Vitamin C and Niacinamide enriched
- Non-greasy with a dewy glow
- Suitable for all skin types
- No white cast on application
- It may feel a bit too shiny for extremely oily skin types.
It is time your skincare regime receives the premium products that deliver, and the best time to do this is the Myntra Payday Party Sale, which is going to be held between 1st to 6th July. Be it soothing aloe of a face wash in Bath & Body Works, the brightening burst of Vitamin C serum in Deconstruct, the lip-hydrating force of Vaseline lip balm, and sun-protective dew of the Foxtale sunscreen, the list of shelf-worthy ones is endless. Splurge wisely and get killer grooms with the best picks that are in stock on Myntra. Since great skin is a couple of clicks away.
