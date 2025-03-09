Brighten and Revive Your Eyes: Myntra Birthday Blast Sale on Eye Creams

Popular brands available during the sale include The Ordinary, Olay, Pond’s, and more. Whether you're looking for a hydrating formula, anti-aging properties, or brightening effects, the sale offers a wide range of eye creams to suit every need. With additional offers like instant bank discounts and Myntra Insider perks, it’s the perfect time to pamper your eyes and revamp your skincare routine at unbeatable prices.

1. MCaffeine Insta-Bright Kombucha Tea Under Eye Cream SPF 30+ PA++++

Image Source: Myntra.com



The MCaffeine Insta-Bright Kombucha Tea Under Eye Cream SPF 30+ PA++++ is an innovative eye cream designed to tackle dark circles, puffiness, and signs of fatigue around the delicate eye area while providing protection against UV damage. Infused with the goodness of Kombucha tea, this eye cream helps brighten the under-eye area, while the SPF 30+ ensures that your skin is shielded from harmful sun rays. Ideal for everyday use, it combines hydration with sun protection, making it perfect for those who want to target under-eye concerns while preventing future damage.

Key Features:

Kombucha Tea Extract: Known for its anti-aging and brightening properties, Kombucha tea helps reduce dark circles and revitalizes the skin, leaving your under-eye area looking fresh and luminous.

SPF 30+ PA++++: Provides broad-spectrum sun protection, safeguarding the under-eye area from harmful UV rays that can cause premature aging and pigmentation.

Price Point: As a premium product, the price may be higher than regular eye creams, which might not suit everyone’s budget.

Not Ideal for Severe Puffiness: While the cream helps with light puffiness, it may not be strong enough to tackle severe under-eye bags or puffiness.

2. Quench Mama Cica Korean Ginseng Under Eye Cream For Dark Circles & Puffiness

Image Source: Myntra.com



The Quench Mama Cica Korean Ginseng Under Eye Cream is a potent, nourishing treatment designed to target dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines around the delicate eye area. Infused with Cica (Centella Asiatica) and Korean Ginseng, this eye cream provides deep hydration while promoting skin repair and rejuvenation. It helps to reduce signs of fatigue, brighten the under-eye area, and soothe the skin, making it perfect for daily use to maintain a refreshed and youthful look.

Key Features:

Cica (Centella Asiatica): Known for its calming and healing properties, Cica helps reduce inflammation and promote skin repair, making it ideal for sensitive skin around the eyes.

Korean Ginseng Extract: A powerful ingredient that stimulates circulation, Ginseng helps reduce puffiness and dark circles while improving skin elasticity.

Might Be Less Effective for Severe Puffiness: For more severe puffiness or under-eye bags, the cream may not provide instant or dramatic results.

Price Point: The product is a bit pricier compared to regular eye creams, which might not fit everyone's budget.

3. Pilgrim Red Vine Anti-Ageing Under Eye Cream with Vitamin C & Retinol

Image Source: Myntra.com



The Pilgrim Red Vine Anti-Ageing Under Eye Cream is a powerful solution designed to target signs of aging around the delicate eye area. Infused with Red Vine Extract, Vitamin C, and Retinol, this eye cream works to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles while brightening and rejuvenating the skin. Its rich formula helps to hydrate, firm, and smooth the skin, offering a youthful, refreshed appearance. Perfect for those looking to fight early signs of aging, this cream is a must-have in your anti-aging skincare routine.

Key Features:

Red Vine Extract: Packed with antioxidants, this extract helps protect the skin from environmental stressors, reducing fine lines and wrinkles while promoting a more youthful appearance.

Vitamin C: Known for its brightening properties, Vitamin C helps to lighten dark circles and even out skin tone, providing a refreshed and radiant under-eye area.

Results Take Time: As with most anti-aging products, noticeable results require consistent use over time.

Price: Being an anti-aging product with premium ingredients, it may be priced higher than other regular eye creams, which might not suit everyone's budget.

4. CLAYco. Ginseng & Bakuchiol Brightening Eye Cream For Reducing Puffiness & Dark Circles

Image Source: Myntra.com



The CLAYco. Ginseng & Bakuchiol Brightening Eye Cream is a luxurious and effective eye treatment designed to target dark circles, puffiness, and the early signs of aging. Infused with powerful ingredients like Ginseng and Bakuchiol, this eye cream works to rejuvenate the delicate skin around the eyes, providing a brighter and more refreshed look. Bakuchiol, often considered a natural alternative to retinol, helps to stimulate collagen production, while Ginseng improves circulation, reducing puffiness and promoting skin vitality.

Key Features:

Ginseng Extract: Known for its anti-inflammatory and circulation-boosting properties, Ginseng helps to reduce puffiness, improve skin tone.

Bakuchiol: A natural plant-based alternative to retinol, Bakuchiol helps promote collagen production, reduce fine lines, and firm the skin without the irritation that retinol can cause.

Might Be Less Effective for Severe Puffiness: While it helps with mild puffiness, those with more severe under-eye bags may need a stronger treatment.

Price Point: The premium ingredients might make this eye cream slightly pricier than regular drugstore options.

This sale offers discounts of up to 90% on popular and premium eye care brands like MCaffeine, Pilgrim, CLAYco., and more. Whether you're looking for an eye cream with SPF protection, brightening effects, or anti-aging properties, the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale has an incredible variety to choose from.

