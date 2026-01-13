Brightening Vitamin C Serums for Radiant Skin
The Right to Fashion sale, held from 8 January to 19 January, showcased a curated selection of vitamin C serums designed to rejuvenate and brighten the skin.
These serums are enriched with potent antioxidants that help reduce dullness, fade dark spots, and even out skin tone. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, they support collagen production, improve skin texture, and protect against environmental stressors. Suitable for all skin types, the collection offered skincare enthusiasts an opportunity to upgrade their daily routine with effective and high-quality vitamin C formulations at attractive prices.
1. Mamaearth 10% Vitamin C Face Serum - Essence Serum with Vitamin C & Gotu Kola
Image Source: Myntra
Mamaearth’s vitamin C serum is enriched with 10% vitamin C and Gotu Kola extracts to brighten skin, reduce pigmentation, and enhance overall skin radiance. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula penetrates deeply to nourish and rejuvenate the skin while providing antioxidant protection against environmental damage. Suitable for daily use, it helps achieve a healthier, glowing complexion.
Key Features:
- 10% vitamin C brightens and evens skin tone
- Gotu Kola extract supports skin rejuvenation and healing
- Lightweight, non-sticky, fast-absorbing texture
- Provides antioxidant protection against free radicals
- Suitable for all skin types
- Visible results may take consistent use over several weeks
- Not recommended for very sensitive skin without a patch test
2. Chemist at Play 10% Vitamin C Face Serum
Image Source: Myntra
This serum by Chemist at Play combines 10% vitamin C with a gentle formulation to reduce dullness, fade dark spots, and improve skin texture. Designed for everyday use, it helps maintain a brighter complexion while protecting the skin from environmental stressors and early signs of aging.
Key Features:
- 10% vitamin C for brightening and pigmentation reduction
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula
- Helps improve overall skin texture and radiance
- Suitable for daily morning and evening application
- Works well under moisturizer or sunscreen
- May cause mild tingling for extremely sensitive skin
- Results require consistent use over 4–6 weeks
3. Phillauri Vitamin C Face Serum With Orange Extract for Skin Brightening
Image Source: Myntra
Phillauri’s vitamin C serum is enriched with orange extract, providing natural antioxidants that brighten the skin and restore a healthy glow. The formulation helps reduce pigmentation, even out skin tone, and protect against dullness caused by environmental factors. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, making it ideal for layering under moisturizers and makeup.
Key Features:
- Orange extract for natural brightening and antioxidant support
- Reduces dullness and pigmentation
- Lightweight, fast-absorbing formula
- Improves overall skin texture and glow
- Suitable for daily use on all skin types
- Mild citrus scent may not appeal to everyone
- Visible brightening results require regular use
4. Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum with Vitamin E & Ferulic Acid for Brightening
Image Source: Myntra
Minimalist’s high-strength 16% vitamin C serum combines vitamin C with vitamin E and ferulic acid to deliver potent antioxidant benefits. This formula not only brightens skin and reduces pigmentation but also boosts collagen production and protects against premature aging. Fast-absorbing and lightweight, it’s suitable for daily use for a visibly radiant and youthful complexion.
Key Features:
- 16% vitamin C for intense brightening and pigmentation reduction
- Vitamin E and ferulic acid provide additional antioxidant protection
- Supports collagen synthesis for firmer, youthful skin
- Lightweight, non-sticky formula for daily use
- Helps improve overall skin texture and glow
- Stronger formula may irritate very sensitive skin
- Higher concentration may require gradual introduction into skincare routine
The vitamin C serum sale effectively combined skincare efficacy with affordability, appealing to users who prioritize radiant and healthy skin. By offering a variety of formulations suited for different concerns, the sale reinforced Right to Fashion’s commitment to providing premium beauty products. Overall, these serums proved to be essential additions for anyone looking to achieve brighter, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
