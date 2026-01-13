Brightening Vitamin C Serums for Radiant Skin

These serums are enriched with potent antioxidants that help reduce dullness, fade dark spots, and even out skin tone. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, they support collagen production, improve skin texture, and protect against environmental stressors. Suitable for all skin types, the collection offered skincare enthusiasts an opportunity to upgrade their daily routine with effective and high-quality vitamin C formulations at attractive prices.

Mamaearth’s vitamin C serum is enriched with 10% vitamin C and Gotu Kola extracts to brighten skin, reduce pigmentation, and enhance overall skin radiance. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula penetrates deeply to nourish and rejuvenate the skin while providing antioxidant protection against environmental damage. Suitable for daily use, it helps achieve a healthier, glowing complexion.

Key Features:

10% vitamin C brightens and evens skin tone

Gotu Kola extract supports skin rejuvenation and healing

Lightweight, non-sticky, fast-absorbing texture

Provides antioxidant protection against free radicals

Suitable for all skin types

Visible results may take consistent use over several weeks

Not recommended for very sensitive skin without a patch test

This serum by Chemist at Play combines 10% vitamin C with a gentle formulation to reduce dullness, fade dark spots, and improve skin texture. Designed for everyday use, it helps maintain a brighter complexion while protecting the skin from environmental stressors and early signs of aging.

Key Features:

10% vitamin C for brightening and pigmentation reduction

Lightweight, non-greasy formula

Helps improve overall skin texture and radiance

Suitable for daily morning and evening application

Works well under moisturizer or sunscreen

May cause mild tingling for extremely sensitive skin

Results require consistent use over 4–6 weeks

Phillauri’s vitamin C serum is enriched with orange extract, providing natural antioxidants that brighten the skin and restore a healthy glow. The formulation helps reduce pigmentation, even out skin tone, and protect against dullness caused by environmental factors. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, making it ideal for layering under moisturizers and makeup.

Key Features:

Orange extract for natural brightening and antioxidant support

Reduces dullness and pigmentation

Lightweight, fast-absorbing formula

Improves overall skin texture and glow

Suitable for daily use on all skin types

Mild citrus scent may not appeal to everyone

Visible brightening results require regular use

Minimalist’s high-strength 16% vitamin C serum combines vitamin C with vitamin E and ferulic acid to deliver potent antioxidant benefits. This formula not only brightens skin and reduces pigmentation but also boosts collagen production and protects against premature aging. Fast-absorbing and lightweight, it’s suitable for daily use for a visibly radiant and youthful complexion.

Key Features:

16% vitamin C for intense brightening and pigmentation reduction

Vitamin E and ferulic acid provide additional antioxidant protection

Supports collagen synthesis for firmer, youthful skin

Lightweight, non-sticky formula for daily use

Helps improve overall skin texture and glow

Stronger formula may irritate very sensitive skin

Higher concentration may require gradual introduction into skincare routine

The vitamin C serum sale effectively combined skincare efficacy with affordability, appealing to users who prioritize radiant and healthy skin. By offering a variety of formulations suited for different concerns, the sale reinforced Right to Fashion’s commitment to providing premium beauty products. Overall, these serums proved to be essential additions for anyone looking to achieve brighter, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin.

