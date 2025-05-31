Budget Beauty: Best Affordable Lip Color from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

Looking to glam up your look without breaking the bank? The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) is your golden opportunity to grab the most stunning, affordable lipsticks at unbeatable prices. Whether you love bold reds, soft nudes, or trendy mauves, this sale has something for every beauty lover. With top brands offering massive discounts, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your favorite shades or try something new. From everyday wear to party-ready picks, these budget-friendly lipsticks will add instant charm to your makeup routine. Don’t miss these must-have deals before the sale ends—your perfect pout awaits.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in Touch of Spice (660) is a richly pigmented bullet lipstick that offers a velvety matte finish without compromising on comfort. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it delivers a full-coverage color payoff in a single swipe.

Key Features

Shade: Touch of Spice 660 – a muted rosy brown nude

Finish: Creamy Matte – matte look with a soft, non-drying texture

Coverage: Full coverage in one swipe

Texture: Creamy and comfortable to wear

Moisturising: Enriched with nourishing ingredients to prevent dryness

Dry Patches: Can emphasize dry patches if lips are not exfoliated

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Mamaearth Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick in Hibiscus Nude is a clean beauty essential crafted with natural goodness and long-lasting performance. Enriched with Murumuru Butter, this bullet lipstick glides smoothly to provide intense color payoff with a soft, matte finish.

Key Features

Shade: Hibiscus Nude – a warm pink-toned nude ideal for daily use

Finish: Creamy matte – soft matte look with a comfortable texture

Coverage: Full coverage in a single swipe

Long-lasting: Stays put for hours without heavy fading

Enriched With: Murumuru Butter – helps nourish and moisturize lips

Touch up Required: May need touch-ups after eating or drinking

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Lakmé 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick in Blushing Nude is designed for the modern, on-the-go woman who wants long-lasting wear and a smooth, flawless finish. This bullet lipstick offers a built-in primer that ensures the color stays put for up to 16 hours, without creasing or fading.

Key Features:

Shade: Blushing Nude – a soft pinkish nude suited for medium to light skin tones

Finish: Matte – gives a sophisticated, non-shiny finish

Built-in Primer: Smooths lips and enhances color adhesion and longevity

Long Wear: Lasts up to 16 hours without frequent touch-ups

Coverage: Offers full coverage in just one swipe

Not transfer-proof – may smudge with food or drinks

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The MARS Smudge Won’t Budge Lip Crayon in the shade Girl Power delivers intense color with a long-lasting, smudge-proof matte finish. Designed for all-day confidence, this lip crayon glides smoothly onto the lips, offering full coverage with a lightweight, non-drying formula.

Key Features

Shade: Girl Power – a rich, empowering brown shade with warm undertones

Finish: Matte – smooth matte finish that stays put without shine

Coverage: Full coverage with one swipe

Texture: Creamy formula that applies easily without tugging

Fading: Not transfer-proof—some fading after meals may occur

Don’t miss out on the Myntra End of Reason Sale—your one-stop destination for stunning lipsticks at unbeatable prices! Whether you prefer classic nudes, bold browns, or trendy pinks, there’s a perfect match for every mood and occasion. With top brands like Maybelline, Mamaearth, Lakmé, and MARS offering high-quality, long-lasting formulas, now is the ideal time to refresh your makeup bag without overspending. These budget-friendly picks combine comfort, performance, and style to help you flaunt your perfect pout. Hurry—these deals won’t last forever. Grab your favorites before the sale ends and glam up for less!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.