Buy Concealer at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Lakme Color Correct Concealer – 24 Beige
Lakme’s 9to5 Powerplay Concealer in 24 Beige is a hydrating formula with a built-in primer that offers medium to high coverage. It helps blur dark circles, spots, and fine lines while keeping the under-eye area moisturized. The creamy texture ensures a smooth, long-lasting finish ideal for all-day wear.
Key features:
- Built-in primer preps skin and smooths texture
- Creamy formula offers comfortable hydration
- Suitable for medium skin tones with warm undertones
- Long-wearing finish with minimal creasing
- May require setting powder for oily skin types
SWISS BEAUTY Concealer – Light Moyen 03
This budget-friendly liquid concealer from SWISS BEAUTY provides good pigmentation in a lightweight texture. Shade Light Moyen 03 is designed for light to medium skin tones, offering natural coverage for minor imperfections, dark circles, and redness. It blends well with brushes or fingers.
Key features:
- Lightweight, blendable formula with medium coverage
- Perfect for daily use and light makeup looks
- Applies easily with minimal effort or fallout
- Helps even skin tone with natural finish
- Slightly limited wear time without a setting product
LOreal Correction Concealer – Beige 309
LOreal Paris Infallible Concealer in Beige 309 offers full coverage and sweat-proof performance in a long-lasting formula. Ideal for blemishes, hyperpigmentation, and under-eye darkness, it provides a matte finish that doesn’t budge through heat or humidity. Its large applicator delivers precision and control.
Key features:
- Full-coverage formula hides dark circles and marks
- Matte finish resists sweat and oil for up to 24 hours
- Extra-large applicator simplifies targeted application
- Great for event makeup or full-glam looks
- Can feel heavy if layered excessively
Maybelline Concealer – Sand 122
Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer in Sand 122 is a fan-favorite thanks to its cushion-tip applicator and anti-aging ingredients like goji berry. The creamy texture glides on easily, offering smooth coverage that helps reduce puffiness and conceal discoloration without settling into lines.
Key features:
- Infused with goji berry to support under-eye care
- Soft sponge-tip makes application quick and mess-free
- Lightweight coverage that doesn’t crease easily
- Best for normal to dry skin with light-medium tone
- Not ideal for heavy-duty coverage or acne spots
