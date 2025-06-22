Buy Electric Hair Trimmers at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Electric hair trimmers are available at reduced prices during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These grooming tools are suitable for beard trimming, hair touch-ups, and maintaining neat styles. They come with adjustable settings, strong blades, and cordless options. This is a good time to buy personal grooming products that offer convenience and long-term use.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer is designed for precise and gentle grooming of sensitive areas. With its compact and cordless design, this trimmer lets you shape and maintain your bikini line effortlessly. It comes with two click-on combs for customized lengths and a travel pouch, making it convenient for use at home or on the go.

Key Features:

Rounded trimming teeth for smooth and safe skin contact

Comes with 0.5 mm and 3 mm click-on combs for flexible styling

Cordless and battery-operated for use anytime, anywhere

Compact design includes a pouch for travel and storage

May not provide as close a shave as a razor blade

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Vega’s Feather Touch Trimmer is a multipurpose grooming tool crafted for facial hair, eyebrows, and bikini lines. Its four functional heads offer versatility with precision trimming and shaping for delicate zones. Whether you're at home or traveling, this sleek, portable device ensures salon-like grooming without any fuss.

Key Features:

Includes 4 attachments for eyebrows, face, bikini area, and body

Blades designed to prevent cuts and irritation on sensitive skin

Compact and lightweight for easy portability and daily use

Easy-to-clean design with detachable heads

Battery not included, which may require a separate purchase

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Bombae 6-in-1 Trimmer offers a complete grooming solution for women, targeting the bikini area, underarms, face, and even body hair. With hypoallergenic blades and skin-friendly design, it ensures gentle trimming without redness or discomfort. A stylish tool to streamline your beauty routine with ease.

Key Features:

Six interchangeable heads for full-body grooming convenience

Ergonomic handle and gentle blades suited for sensitive skin

Rechargeable functionality with decent battery life

Works effectively on fine to moderately thick hair

May not remove coarser hair as smoothly as waxing

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Veet’s Expert Trimmer delivers precision and ease for every part of your body, from face to bikini. With its sleek grip and multiple attachments, you get salon-like smoothness at your fingertips. Designed for those who want fast, pain-free grooming in their daily skincare routine, it offers efficiency without compromising comfort.

Key Features:

Multiple attachments suitable for face, underarms, and bikini line

Lightweight body with an intuitive handle for firm control

Safe on all skin types with no risk of nicks or cuts

Cordless operation ensures ease while traveling

Doesn’t include a cleaning brush or pouch for storage

Get professional grooming results at home with electric hair trimmers on sale at the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These trimmers are easy to use and come with helpful attachments. Shop now to enjoy good quality at better prices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.