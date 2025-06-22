Buy Electric Hair Trimmers at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)
Shop electric hair trimmers at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). Find grooming tools for beard and hair at lower prices.
Electric hair trimmers are available at reduced prices during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These grooming tools are suitable for beard trimming, hair touch-ups, and maintaining neat styles. They come with adjustable settings, strong blades, and cordless options. This is a good time to buy personal grooming products that offer convenience and long-term use.
Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Philips Essential Bikini Trimmer is designed for precise and gentle grooming of sensitive areas. With its compact and cordless design, this trimmer lets you shape and maintain your bikini line effortlessly. It comes with two click-on combs for customized lengths and a travel pouch, making it convenient for use at home or on the go.
Key Features:
- Rounded trimming teeth for smooth and safe skin contact
- Comes with 0.5 mm and 3 mm click-on combs for flexible styling
- Cordless and battery-operated for use anytime, anywhere
- Compact design includes a pouch for travel and storage
- May not provide as close a shave as a razor blade
Vega Feather Touch 4-In-1 Trimmer
Image Source: Myntra.com
Vega’s Feather Touch Trimmer is a multipurpose grooming tool crafted for facial hair, eyebrows, and bikini lines. Its four functional heads offer versatility with precision trimming and shaping for delicate zones. Whether you're at home or traveling, this sleek, portable device ensures salon-like grooming without any fuss.
Key Features:
- Includes 4 attachments for eyebrows, face, bikini area, and body
- Blades designed to prevent cuts and irritation on sensitive skin
- Compact and lightweight for easy portability and daily use
- Easy-to-clean design with detachable heads
- Battery not included, which may require a separate purchase
Bombae Sensitive 6-in-1 Smooth Bikini And Face Trimmer
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Bombae 6-in-1 Trimmer offers a complete grooming solution for women, targeting the bikini area, underarms, face, and even body hair. With hypoallergenic blades and skin-friendly design, it ensures gentle trimming without redness or discomfort. A stylish tool to streamline your beauty routine with ease.
Key Features:
- Six interchangeable heads for full-body grooming convenience
- Ergonomic handle and gentle blades suited for sensitive skin
- Rechargeable functionality with decent battery life
- Works effectively on fine to moderately thick hair
- May not remove coarser hair as smoothly as waxing
Veet Expert All-In-One Full Body Trimmer
Image Source: Myntra.com
Veet’s Expert Trimmer delivers precision and ease for every part of your body, from face to bikini. With its sleek grip and multiple attachments, you get salon-like smoothness at your fingertips. Designed for those who want fast, pain-free grooming in their daily skincare routine, it offers efficiency without compromising comfort.
Key Features:
- Multiple attachments suitable for face, underarms, and bikini line
- Lightweight body with an intuitive handle for firm control
- Safe on all skin types with no risk of nicks or cuts
- Cordless operation ensures ease while traveling
- Doesn’t include a cleaning brush or pouch for storage
Get professional grooming results at home with electric hair trimmers on sale at the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These trimmers are easy to use and come with helpful attachments. Shop now to enjoy good quality at better prices.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.