Buy Epilators to Achieve Smooth Skin at Home

Epilators are an efficient hair removal tool that provide long-lasting smoothness by removing hair from the root. Designed for convenience and precision, they are ideal for those looking to avoid salon visits and achieve salon-like results at home. From cordless options to sensitive-skin attachments, Myntra offers a range of epilators to suit your grooming needs. Incorporate this device into your routine for a cost-effective and hassle-free solution to hair removal.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A gentle yet efficient solution for hair removal, Braun’s Silk-épil 3-031 features Micro-Grip Technology to pull out even fine hair from the root. Designed for beginners, this epilator makes skin feel smoother for longer while the massage rollers reduce discomfort during use.

Key features:

Micro-Grip tweezers remove hair as short as 0.5 mm from the root

Smartlight reveals even the finest hairs for thorough epilation

Massage rollers stimulate the skin for a gentler hair removal experience

Ergonomic handle ensures controlled grip and ease of use

Only suitable for dry use and cannot be used in the shower

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The WINSTON 2-in-1 device is perfect for women seeking both epilation and shaving in one compact, cordless tool. Its smooth glide technology helps reduce tugging, making it suitable for delicate areas and quick grooming sessions. A budget-friendly choice for at-home beauty routines.

Key features:

Dual-function epilator and shaver head allows for versatile hair removal

Cordless, rechargeable design for easy handling and portability

Gentle glide blades prevent skin irritation during shaving

Lightweight and ideal for travel or regular use on arms, legs, underarms

May require multiple passes to remove coarse or thick hair

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Compact and beginner-friendly, this Philips corded epilator offers fast, efficient results using two-speed settings to target different hair textures. Ideal for those who want precise control, it's a great starter tool for facial and body hair removal with minimal skin irritation.

Key features:

Two speed settings designed to suit both fine and coarse hair removal

Includes a sensitive cap for more delicate areas like underarms and bikini line

Easy-to-clean removable head for hygiene and convenience

Ergonomic grip and compact shape ensure better control during epilation

Being corded limits mobility compared to rechargeable or cordless models

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This premium Braun epilator is designed for wet and dry use and comes with a bikini trimmer attachment, making it an all-in-one grooming solution. With a wider head and flexible movement, it removes more hair in one stroke—even in the shower—for ultra-smooth results.

Key features:

40% wider head removes more hair in one stroke for faster results

Waterproof design allows for comfortable use in the bath or shower

Smart pressure sensor ensures optimal pressure for efficient epilation

Includes additional trimming tools for bikini and precision grooming

Premium price point may not suit casual or occasional users

Find the perfect epilator on Myntra that fits your skin type and lifestyle. Whether you prefer dry or wet usage, modern epilators offer flexibility, multiple speed settings, and effective results in one go. Consistent use can lead to finer regrowth and reduced frequency of hair removal sessions. Explore trusted brands and models to enjoy a clean, smooth finish from the comfort of your home, and simplify your beauty regime.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.