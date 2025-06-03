Buy Lip Mask at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Pamper your lips with nourishing lip masks available at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. These masks are designed to deeply hydrate, repair, and soften dry or chapped lips overnight. Enriched with ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, they leave your lips feeling supple and healthy. Make lip care a part of your routine by choosing from top-rated options at exciting discounts this sale season.

Perenne’s Mint Choco Lip Sleeping Mask is a refreshing night-time repair balm infused with kojic acid. This 10g pot works overnight to exfoliate dead skin, lighten pigmentation, and deeply moisturize chapped lips. Its minty aroma and rich texture deliver soothing hydration and a mild cooling sensation.

Key features:

Kojic acid helps reduce pigmentation and dark lip patches

Mint chocolate fragrance adds a refreshing overnight experience

Thick formula forms a protective barrier for deep hydration

Visible smoothness and suppleness by morning

Slight tingling from mint may not suit sensitive users

FoxTale’s Ceramide & Maracuja Lip Sleeping Mask is designed to restore dry and damaged lips overnight. With a silky texture and nourishing blend, it repairs the skin barrier while locking in moisture. This 12g formula is ideal for those who deal with flaking and dehydration.

Key features:

Ceramides restore barrier and improve long-term lip health

Maracuja oil nourishes and rejuvenates dry, cracked lips

Lightweight and non-sticky feel enhances user comfort

Comes in a hygienic, travel-friendly jar

May take several nights to see brightening results

LANEIGE’s cult-favorite Berry Lip Sleeping Mask offers intense hydration powered by hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. In its 8g format, this mini but mighty product deeply conditions lips, making them smooth, plump, and ready for lipsticks or glosses the next day.

Key features:

Hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates and locks in moisture

Vitamin C provides antioxidant protection and boosts radiance

Sweet berry fragrance adds a pleasant bedtime routine

Luxurious feel with fast overnight effectiveness

Pricier per gram compared to similar products

DOT & KEY’s Lip Berry Bomb Mask is a plumping, hydrating, and exfoliating treatment all in one. With vitamin C, E, and a wild berry blend, this 15ml formula tackles flaky texture and dullness, restoring lips to a fuller and smoother state.

Key features:

Vitamin C+E combo revitalizes and brightens dull lips

Smoothes roughness and improves lip texture visibly

Wild berry aroma is indulgent without being overpowering

Slightly plumping effect gives a fuller lip appearance

Rich texture may feel heavy if used during the day

Get smooth, plump lips with lip masks available now at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Whether you wear it overnight or during the day, these masks restore moisture and prep your lips for flawless lipstick application. With nourishing ingredients and soothing formulas, this is your moment to invest in self-care. Shop now and let your lips feel the love they deserve.

