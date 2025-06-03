Buy Lip Mask at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Hydrate and repair your lips with nourishing lip masks during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. Get smooth, supple lips with top brands offering deals on effective formulas.
Pamper your lips with nourishing lip masks available at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. These masks are designed to deeply hydrate, repair, and soften dry or chapped lips overnight. Enriched with ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, they leave your lips feeling supple and healthy. Make lip care a part of your routine by choosing from top-rated options at exciting discounts this sale season.
Perenne Lip Mask – Mint Choco
Perenne’s Mint Choco Lip Sleeping Mask is a refreshing night-time repair balm infused with kojic acid. This 10g pot works overnight to exfoliate dead skin, lighten pigmentation, and deeply moisturize chapped lips. Its minty aroma and rich texture deliver soothing hydration and a mild cooling sensation.
Key features:
- Kojic acid helps reduce pigmentation and dark lip patches
- Mint chocolate fragrance adds a refreshing overnight experience
- Thick formula forms a protective barrier for deep hydration
- Visible smoothness and suppleness by morning
- Slight tingling from mint may not suit sensitive users
FoxTale Lip Mask – Ceramide & Maracuja
FoxTale’s Ceramide & Maracuja Lip Sleeping Mask is designed to restore dry and damaged lips overnight. With a silky texture and nourishing blend, it repairs the skin barrier while locking in moisture. This 12g formula is ideal for those who deal with flaking and dehydration.
Key features:
- Ceramides restore barrier and improve long-term lip health
- Maracuja oil nourishes and rejuvenates dry, cracked lips
- Lightweight and non-sticky feel enhances user comfort
- Comes in a hygienic, travel-friendly jar
- May take several nights to see brightening results
LANEIGE Lip Mask – Berry
LANEIGE’s cult-favorite Berry Lip Sleeping Mask offers intense hydration powered by hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. In its 8g format, this mini but mighty product deeply conditions lips, making them smooth, plump, and ready for lipsticks or glosses the next day.
Key features:
- Hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates and locks in moisture
- Vitamin C provides antioxidant protection and boosts radiance
- Sweet berry fragrance adds a pleasant bedtime routine
- Luxurious feel with fast overnight effectiveness
- Pricier per gram compared to similar products
DOT & KEY Lip Mask – Wild Berries
DOT & KEY’s Lip Berry Bomb Mask is a plumping, hydrating, and exfoliating treatment all in one. With vitamin C, E, and a wild berry blend, this 15ml formula tackles flaky texture and dullness, restoring lips to a fuller and smoother state.
Key features:
- Vitamin C+E combo revitalizes and brightens dull lips
- Smoothes roughness and improves lip texture visibly
- Wild berry aroma is indulgent without being overpowering
- Slightly plumping effect gives a fuller lip appearance
- Rich texture may feel heavy if used during the day
Get smooth, plump lips with lip masks available now at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Whether you wear it overnight or during the day, these masks restore moisture and prep your lips for flawless lipstick application. With nourishing ingredients and soothing formulas, this is your moment to invest in self-care. Shop now and let your lips feel the love they deserve.
