Buy Makeup Primer at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Achieve flawless makeup looks with the right primer, now available during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Primers create a smooth base, blur imperfections, and extend your makeup’s staying power. Whether you want a dewy glow, matte finish, or pore-filling formula, Myntra’s collection includes primers from top beauty brands. Get your hands on these beauty must-haves at discounted prices and elevate your makeup routine.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Maybelline’s Fit Me Primer offers a smooth matte base ideal for oily to combination skin types. This lightweight primer minimizes the appearance of pores and extends makeup wear up to 16 hours. It controls shine effectively while giving the skin a fresh, airbrushed finish without feeling heavy or cakey.

Key features:

Controls oil and shine for a matte, poreless base

Lightweight gel texture perfect for daily wear

Blurs pores and evens out skin texture smoothly

Helps makeup last up to 16 hours without fading

May not offer enough hydration for dry skin types

Image Source: Myntra.com



Swiss Beauty’s Highlighting Primer brings radiance to your makeup base with a soft natural tint and pearlescent finish. Formulated to double as a glow-enhancing makeup base, it gives a luminous, dewy look and preps the skin for foundation. Suitable for dull or tired skin in need of brightness.

Key features:

Infused with light-reflecting pigments for instant glow

Evens out skin tone with subtle natural tint coverage

Works as both a primer and highlighter under makeup

Adds a radiant finish for luminous, party-ready skin

May accentuate texture or pores if overapplied

Image Source: Myntra.com



Lakmé’s Unreal Blur Perfect Primer offers a velvety matte finish that blurs imperfections, minimizes pores, and creates a flawless canvas. With a soft pink tint, it brightens dull skin while helping your makeup glide on and stay put. It’s ideal for those wanting a smooth, photo-ready complexion.

Key features:

Blurs fine lines, pores, and imperfections effortlessly

Matte finish with a soft pink tint for instant brightness

Lightweight and silky formula enhances foundation wear

Suitable for normal to oily skin and everyday use

Less effective for very dry or textured skin patches

Image Source: Myntra.com



This hybrid Primer + Moisturizer from Faces Canada offers the best of both worlds—hydration and a makeup-ready finish. It provides lightweight moisture to prep skin while smoothing over pores for a seamless base. Ideal for those with normal to dry skin looking for comfort and long-lasting wear.

Key features:

Dual-action formula that primes and moisturizes at once

Smooths and softens skin while prepping for makeup

Enhances adherence and longevity of foundation products

Works well for dry and combination skin with hydration boost

May not provide sufficient mattifying effect for oily skin

Makeup primers are a game-changer, and now’s the perfect time to stock up during the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Designed to prep and perfect your skin, these primers ensure your foundation glides on smoothly and lasts longer. Choose from hydrating, mattifying, or illuminating options based on your skin type. Enjoy salon-like finishes without the salon price—shop today for beauty essentials that truly deliver.

