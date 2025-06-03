Buy Matte Lipstick at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Get bold, long-lasting color with matte lipsticks from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale happening 31st May to 12th June. Whether you're looking for a classic nude or a deep berry, these lipsticks offer high pigment payoff with a smooth, velvety finish. Perfect for office, college, or parties, they are transfer-proof and non-drying. Now is the best time to refresh your lipstick collection with unbeatable offers on your favorite beauty brands.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

MARS Creamy Matte Lipstick in Disco Deewane delivers bold pigment and a rich matte finish in just one swipe. The formula glides smoothly and offers a non-drying texture, making it ideal for long wear. This deep shade elevates both party glam and casual confidence effortlessly, day or night.

Key features:

High-impact color payoff in a single swipe

Creamy matte texture that feels comfortable and smooth

Long-lasting formula that stays through light meals and meetings

No feathering or bleeding with proper lip prep

Slightly bulky packaging for small clutches and mini bags

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

LOreal’s Matte Resistance Lipstick in Road Tripping is a liquid formula that dries to a velvety matte finish with serious staying power. This deep earthy tone flatters a wide range of complexions and holds up beautifully through meals and events. Ideal for anyone who wants a bold, low-maintenance option.

Key features:

Intense pigment with up to 16-hour wear

Comfortable liquid-to-matte texture that doesn't flake

Resistant to smudging, fading, and transfer after setting

Applicator allows precise and even coverage with ease

May feel slightly drying over time without a balm

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Praush Plush Matte in Caramel Brunch is a warm nude lipstick with a soft-matte finish that hugs your lips with a cushiony feel. The formula blends the elegance of a bullet with the comfort of skincare-infused color, making it perfect for everyday wear from desk to dinner.

Key features:

Smooth bullet application with a nourishing, creamy feel

Elegant nude shade suits most Indian and neutral skin tones

Matte finish that doesn't dry or crack lips with time

Compact, luxe packaging ideal for handbags or travel kits

Needs mild retouching after heavy meals or drinks

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink in Delicate offers a pretty pink nude tone with unbeatable staying power. The ultra-pigmented formula applies wet and locks in quickly to a weightless matte. Perfect for long workdays or weddings where you don’t want to worry about touch-ups or fading.

Key features:

Long-wear liquid matte with intense, saturated color

Pink nude shade complements both fair and deep skin

Ultra-precise applicator for sharp and defined lip lines

Transfer-proof and fade-resistant after setting fully

May feel tacky during initial dry-down or layering

Make your lips stand out with matte lipsticks that combine comfort with color payoff—available now at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These matte formulas stay put for hours, resist smudging, and feel lightweight on the lips. Find your perfect shade for every mood and occasion while enjoying amazing discounts. Shop now and add some confidence to your pout!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.