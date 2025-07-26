Buy Now: Must-Have Women’s Perfumes to Grab at Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)
Explore top women’s perfumes from Myntra including mists, eau de parfums, and gift sets—perfect to wear or gift. Shop these must-haves during the Grand Festive Days from 23rd to 27th July.
Perfume is certainly not a fragrance, a perfume is a daily demonstration of mood and personality, confidence. The perfumes are something which every woman can find at Myntra and that too in varieties whether it is something sweet, something floral or something sophisticated. The best part of it? Now you can shop your favorite fragrance in Myntra Grand Festive Sale between 23 rd and 27 th July 2025 with irresistible offers that make buying a sin. Check out these items not to miss out.
Video courtesy: Myntra
Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Fragrance Mist
Image source - Myntra.com
This Bath & Body Works travel mist is very sweet, racy and light. It has an air of celebration, as it includes elements of champagne and peonies coupled with almond cream and complements so-called everyday wear. Try it for everyday freshness that lasts.
Key Features:
- Compact and travel-friendly for handbags
- Sweet and fruity notes suitable for daytime
- Mist texture feels light on skin
- Perfect for layering with other products
- Scent may fade quicker than a perfume
Bella Vita Organic Vanilla Gourmet Eau De Parfum
Image source - Myntra.com
This is a warm gourmand perfume ideal to wear by women who appreciate sweet rich and sweet perfumes obviously based on vanilla. Whether you want a long lasting fragrance path in the day or at night, this has the lavish effect.
Key Features:
- Long-lasting vanilla and caramel notes
- Eau de parfum formula stays on skin for hours
- Elegant glass bottle makes it gift-ready
- Suited for cooler weather or evenings
- Can feel heavy if over-applied
Marks & Spencer Warm Neroli Eau De Toilette
Image source - Myntra.com
This fresh, citrus floral eau de toilette perfume gives your perfume collection a classy day smell that is turned down by the added touch of flowers. Its sweet neroli fragrance is good everyday fragrance and it is refreshing throughout the day.
Key Features:
- Fresh citrus-floral blend ideal for everyday use
- Subtle scent that is not overpowering
- Compact bottle fits easily into a purse
- Works well for layering with other florals
- Fragrance may need reapplication during the day
Plum Vanilla Duo Perfume Gift Set
Image source - Myntra.com
Plum provides an adorable pair of mini-perfumes which are vanillic and portable. This set is compact, sweet, and ready to impress, and it can be given as a gift or taken to a bag.
Key Features:
Includes two portable 15ml bottles
Warm vanilla scent with a soft finish
Perfect gift option for fragrance lovers
Vegan and cruelty-free formula
Smaller size may finish quickly with regular use
Fragrance is a silent self confidence and a right fragrance can boost your whole mood. The perfumes for these women belonging to Myntra have provided their customers with much freedom of choice- the sweet comforting ones and the fresh zesty ones. This selection of chosen perfumes offers you everything you desire; it does not matter whether you need a pocket mist or a long-lasting EDP; you will find something to your liking. Make your smart shopping during the Myntra Grand Festive Days between 23 rd and 27 th July 2025 to pick these favourites at the wonderful prices and they will run out soon.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.