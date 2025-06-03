Buy Shampoo at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Choose from hydrating, clarifying, and gentle shampoos tailored to your hair needs. Myntra’s sale offers effective and safe options to upgrade your haircare game effortlessly.
Give your hair the care it deserves with top-rated shampoos available during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you have dry, oily, frizzy, or color-treated hair, there’s a formula suited for your needs. Choose from herbal, sulfate-free, anti-dandruff, or volumizing shampoos from trusted brands. With nourishing ingredients and salon-like results, these hair cleansers are now available at discounted prices to level up your haircare routine.
L'Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Shampoo
This shampoo is crafted for oily scalps with dry lengths, combining deep cleansing with long-lasting hydration. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it purifies the scalp without stripping moisture, offering up to 72 hours of hydration and oil control. The lightweight formula leaves hair soft, bouncy, and refreshed. With an 800 ml size, it’s ideal for long-term use and suitable for frequent washing.
Key features:
- Cleanses oily scalp while hydrating dry ends
- Hyaluronic Acid keeps hair moisturized for 72 hours
- Balances sebum control with lightweight nourishment
- Suitable for regular use without buildup
- Not ideal for extremely dry or sensitive scalps
Dove Daily Shine Shampoo
Dove Daily Shine Shampoo brings life to dull hair with its Nutritive Serum formula. It gently cleanses while coating strands in a protective layer, enhancing smoothness and shine. Ideal for everyday use, the 1L pack offers long-lasting freshness and a pleasant fragrance. It helps prevent daily hair damage from dust, heat, and pollution, leaving your hair looking visibly healthier and more vibrant.
Key features:
- Enhances shine and softness from first wash
- Nutritive Serum adds a protective layer to strands
- Gentle enough for everyday haircare routines
- Light fragrance for a fresh, clean feel
- Not targeted for deep repair or scalp treatment
Pantene Hairfall Control Shampoo
Formulated with Pro-Vitamins and Vitamin B, Pantene’s Hairfall Control Shampoo is designed to reduce hair fall due to breakage. It strengthens weak strands from root to tip and helps prevent future damage. The creamy lather ensures a clean rinse without harshness, making it a solid choice for those experiencing breakage-related hair fall. This 1L bottle is perfect for family or frequent use.
Key features:
- Reduces breakage-related hair fall
- Pro-Vitamin B5 strengthens and nourishes hair
- Ideal for regular use on fragile or fine hair
- Provides smoother, stronger strands over time
- Less effective for hormonal or clinical hair loss
Sunsilk Thick & Long Shampoo
Sunsilk’s Thick & Long variant is enriched with keratin and macadamia oil to support longer, fuller-looking hair. It gently cleanses while boosting volume and leaving a soft, shiny finish. Best suited for fine or thinning hair, it gives a noticeable bounce and helps with length retention. The 1-liter size makes it economical and family-friendly.
Key features:
- Keratin helps reinforce hair strength
- Macadamia oil nourishes without weighing hair down
- Adds visible volume and softness to thin hair
- Great for growing or maintaining long hair
- Doesn’t focus on dandruff or scalp treatment
Revamp your hair routine with nourishing shampoos from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Get your hands on dermatologist-recommended, chemical-free, and ingredient-rich options that work wonders for every hair type. Myntra’s range combines science with nature for visible results, all at budget-friendly prices. Now’s the time to switch to healthier haircare—shop today and enjoy soft, strong, and beautiful hair every day.
