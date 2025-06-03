Buy Shampoo at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Give your hair the care it deserves with top-rated shampoos available during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you have dry, oily, frizzy, or color-treated hair, there’s a formula suited for your needs. Choose from herbal, sulfate-free, anti-dandruff, or volumizing shampoos from trusted brands. With nourishing ingredients and salon-like results, these hair cleansers are now available at discounted prices to level up your haircare routine.

This shampoo is crafted for oily scalps with dry lengths, combining deep cleansing with long-lasting hydration. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it purifies the scalp without stripping moisture, offering up to 72 hours of hydration and oil control. The lightweight formula leaves hair soft, bouncy, and refreshed. With an 800 ml size, it’s ideal for long-term use and suitable for frequent washing.

Key features:

Cleanses oily scalp while hydrating dry ends

Hyaluronic Acid keeps hair moisturized for 72 hours

Balances sebum control with lightweight nourishment

Suitable for regular use without buildup

Not ideal for extremely dry or sensitive scalps

Dove Daily Shine Shampoo brings life to dull hair with its Nutritive Serum formula. It gently cleanses while coating strands in a protective layer, enhancing smoothness and shine. Ideal for everyday use, the 1L pack offers long-lasting freshness and a pleasant fragrance. It helps prevent daily hair damage from dust, heat, and pollution, leaving your hair looking visibly healthier and more vibrant.

Key features:

Enhances shine and softness from first wash

Nutritive Serum adds a protective layer to strands

Gentle enough for everyday haircare routines

Light fragrance for a fresh, clean feel

Not targeted for deep repair or scalp treatment

Formulated with Pro-Vitamins and Vitamin B, Pantene’s Hairfall Control Shampoo is designed to reduce hair fall due to breakage. It strengthens weak strands from root to tip and helps prevent future damage. The creamy lather ensures a clean rinse without harshness, making it a solid choice for those experiencing breakage-related hair fall. This 1L bottle is perfect for family or frequent use.

Key features:

Reduces breakage-related hair fall

Pro-Vitamin B5 strengthens and nourishes hair

Ideal for regular use on fragile or fine hair

Provides smoother, stronger strands over time

Less effective for hormonal or clinical hair loss

Sunsilk’s Thick & Long variant is enriched with keratin and macadamia oil to support longer, fuller-looking hair. It gently cleanses while boosting volume and leaving a soft, shiny finish. Best suited for fine or thinning hair, it gives a noticeable bounce and helps with length retention. The 1-liter size makes it economical and family-friendly.

Key features:

Keratin helps reinforce hair strength

Macadamia oil nourishes without weighing hair down

Adds visible volume and softness to thin hair

Great for growing or maintaining long hair

Doesn’t focus on dandruff or scalp treatment

Revamp your hair routine with nourishing shampoos from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Get your hands on dermatologist-recommended, chemical-free, and ingredient-rich options that work wonders for every hair type. Myntra’s range combines science with nature for visible results, all at budget-friendly prices. Now’s the time to switch to healthier haircare—shop today and enjoy soft, strong, and beautiful hair every day.

