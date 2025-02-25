Buy these Best Mascara Deals at the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale

Mascara is one of the beauty essentials that instantly lifts any look. Volume to lashes, dramatic length, or a subtle look is possible with complete control over which mascara you ultimately choose. In particular, waterproof mascaras change the game. They keep going through tears, rain, or sweat, which is a real advantage for those long days or special occasions. Let’s find your perfect match to define your lashes. Take advantage of the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (1st to 11th March) to find your perfect match and redefine your lash game.

1. Maybelline New York Hypercurl Waterproof Mascara, Black, 9.2 ml

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Maybelline New York Hypercurl mascara provides customers with their ideal solution for adding volume while creating defined lashes. The affordable mascara creates curled lashes using its specific design to deliver long-lasting results.

Key Feature:

Long-Lasting Curl: Enhances and holds lash curl for up to 24 hours.

Formula: Perfect for all-day wear without smudging or flaking.

Easy Application: Comes with a specially designed curl-lock brush for even application.

Waterproof: This product resists water and sweat, which makes it a suitable choice for hot, humid weather.

Affordable: budget-friendly without compromising quality.

Hard to Remove: The waterproof formula requires a strong makeup remover.

2. L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara (Black)

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

L'Oréal's Voluminous Lash Paradise delivers mind-blowing results with a loved and rich history. The mascara is suitable for those who want volume and length in one sweep. This iconic mascara is celebrated for its creamy texture.

Key Features:

Volumizing Effect: The volumizing function manages to give life to even the most slender eyelashes.

Soft Brush: The brush offers smooth mascara application while gently spreading every lash.

Intense black pigment: delivers a bold and dramatic look.

Drying Formula: Some users may find it dries out quickly in the tube, reducing its shelf life.

3. MARS Double Trouble Mascara: 2-Step Volumizing & Lengthening (Jet Black)

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The MARS Double Trouble Mascara provides a unique two-step formula, letting you mix and match your favorite lash look. With this volumizing and lengthening duo, it's easy to apply from day to night.

Key Features:

Dual-Function Formula: Combines a volumizing base with a lengthening top coat.

Customizable Look: Switch between natural and dramatic effects.

Rich Jet Black Pigment: The dark black pigments of Rich Jet Black Pigment perfectly define eyelashes to give them a powerful appearance.

Smudge-proof and waterproof: perfect for long-lasting wear.

Budget-Friendly: The product offers high-end results at affordable prices for users.

Slightly Bulky Packaging: The dual-step design makes the tube larger than standard mascaras.

4. FACES CANADA Magneteyes Dramatic Volumizing Mascara, Black

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

FACES CANADA Magneteyes Mascara gives users the promised results of dramatically thick lashes. The product provides fantastic results for individuals who want intense eyelashes through a simple application.

Key Features:

Dramatic Volume: Adds instant thickness to lashes for a striking effect.

Easy Application: A specially designed brush ensures smooth and even coverage.

Lightweight Formula: Doesn’t weigh down lashes despite its volumizing effect.

Waterproof and Smudge-Proof: Stays intact through sweat, tears, and water exposure.

Cruelty-Free: Made without animal testing.

Not Ideal for Lengthening: Focuses more on volume, so it may not satisfy those looking for added lash length.

Selecting the best waterproof mascara tends to depend on your needs regarding whether you seek volume, length, or definition. Each mascara is unique in its own right. Maybelline Hypercurl's plush curls are your go-to if you're looking for a classic, long-lasting, affordable find. L’Oréal Lash Paradise is perfect for dramatic volume and sensitive eyes. MARS Double Trouble offers a customizable lash look with its two-step formula. FACES CANADA Magneteyes provides bold volume with a cruelty-free approach.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.