Catch the Glow: Summer-Proof Makeup Essentials from Myntra Clearance Sale

Summer is all sunshine, but your skin needs protection and perfection as well. The Myntra Clearance Sale from June 25th to June 30th is just the right time to replenish your summer beauty must-haves! Ranging from sunscreens that impart a radiant glow to concealers that conceal flaws and compacts that keep oil away, these are specially designed for a long-lasting summer look. And best of all, they're all on sale! Let's have a look at four summer must-haves deserving of a place on your vanity this summer.

This sunscreen is fully enriched with vitamin C and E, and your summer sunscreen, in addition to protecting your skin against the harmful UV rays, leaves a striking shine on your face without leaving any white traces. It fits perfectly into everyday use, as it mixes well with any skin type and allows a dewy,non-greasy finish.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ protection against strong UV

No white cast, non-greasy consistency

Vitamin C and E-enriched

Lightens and moistens the complexion

Light, fast-absorbing texture

It could have to be reapplied after prolonged sun exposure.

Need a summer foundation that does not just even out your complexion? CVB Miracle Cream is not just a colour corrector but a sun protectant as well. With SPF 30++ and nude cream texture, it lightens the complexion while eliminating dullness and redness in seconds.

Key Features:

SPF30++ sun protection

Functions as a primer, base, and colour corrector

Creamy, blendable consistency

Natural finish without cakiness

Moisturising and soothing to the skin

Limited shade range for darker skin tones.

Dark circles and spots are a thing of the past with this high-coverage, lightweight concealer. Swiss Beauty's Liquid Concealer melts on and leaves your face brightened, matte–perfect for sweltering, humid days.

Key Features:

Matte finish that lasts

Easy to blend and get coverage

Lightweight texture

Perfect for spot and under-eye concealing

Travel-friendly compact

Settles into fine lines when poorly set.

Finish your summer makeup look with FACES CANADA's oil-controlling matte compact. With Shea Butter and Vitamin E, it will make your skin smooth but shine-free all day long.

Key Features:

SPF20 sun protection

Oil- and shine-controlling

Lightweight, comfortable wear

With moisturising ingredients

Ideal for instant, on-the-go refreshing touch-ups

Improved sponge feel.

These four must-haves of makeup are your secret to beating summer heat. If you're going out for brunch, a meeting, or to the beach for an afternoon, the DOT & KEY sunscreen, CVB colour corrector cream, SWISS BEAUTY concealer, and FACES CANADA compact will get you there fresh and flawless. The icing on the cake? You can shop them at unbeatable prices from June 25 to June 30 at the Myntra Clearance Sale. Hurry! Place these summer-resistant superstars in your shopping cart now and get chilled without sacrificing your glamour.

