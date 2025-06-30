Catch the Glow: Summer-Proof Makeup Essentials from Myntra Clearance Sale
Stay flawless this summer with the best summer-proof makeup picks under one roof! Get glowing skin, perfect coverage, and sun protection with these amazing products – now on sale at Myntra!
Summer is all sunshine, but your skin needs protection and perfection as well. The Myntra Clearance Sale from June 25th to June 30th is just the right time to replenish your summer beauty must-haves! Ranging from sunscreens that impart a radiant glow to concealers that conceal flaws and compacts that keep oil away, these are specially designed for a long-lasting summer look. And best of all, they're all on sale! Let's have a look at four summer must-haves deserving of a place on your vanity this summer.
1. DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ – 50g
Image Source- Myntra.com
This sunscreen is fully enriched with vitamin C and E, and your summer sunscreen, in addition to protecting your skin against the harmful UV rays, leaves a striking shine on your face without leaving any white traces. It fits perfectly into everyday use, as it mixes well with any skin type and allows a dewy,non-greasy finish.
Key Features:
- SPF 50 PA+++ protection against strong UV
- No white cast, non-greasy consistency
- Vitamin C and E-enriched
- Lightens and moistens the complexion
- Light, fast-absorbing texture
- It could have to be reapplied after prolonged sun exposure.
2. CVB Colour Corrector Cream SPF30++ – Natural Nude C04 – 50ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
Need a summer foundation that does not just even out your complexion? CVB Miracle Cream is not just a colour corrector but a sun protectant as well. With SPF 30++ and nude cream texture, it lightens the complexion while eliminating dullness and redness in seconds.
Key Features:
- SPF30++ sun protection
- Functions as a primer, base, and colour corrector
- Creamy, blendable consistency
- Natural finish without cakiness
- Moisturising and soothing to the skin
- Limited shade range for darker skin tones.
3. SWISS BEAUTY Liquid Concealer – Sand Sable 02
Image Source- Myntra.com
Dark circles and spots are a thing of the past with this high-coverage, lightweight concealer. Swiss Beauty's Liquid Concealer melts on and leaves your face brightened, matte–perfect for sweltering, humid days.
Key Features:
- Matte finish that lasts
- Easy to blend and get coverage
- Lightweight texture
- Perfect for spot and under-eye concealing
- Travel-friendly compact
- Settles into fine lines when poorly set.
4. FACES CANADA Weightless Stay Matte Compact – Natural 02
Image Source- Myntra.com
Finish your summer makeup look with FACES CANADA's oil-controlling matte compact. With Shea Butter and Vitamin E, it will make your skin smooth but shine-free all day long.
Key Features:
- SPF20 sun protection
- Oil- and shine-controlling
- Lightweight, comfortable wear
- With moisturising ingredients
- Ideal for instant, on-the-go refreshing touch-ups
- Improved sponge feel.
These four must-haves of makeup are your secret to beating summer heat. If you're going out for brunch, a meeting, or to the beach for an afternoon, the DOT & KEY sunscreen, CVB colour corrector cream, SWISS BEAUTY concealer, and FACES CANADA compact will get you there fresh and flawless. The icing on the cake? You can shop them at unbeatable prices from June 25 to June 30 at the Myntra Clearance Sale. Hurry! Place these summer-resistant superstars in your shopping cart now and get chilled without sacrificing your glamour.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
