CC Cream Steals at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

Anyone who likes a natural and polished finish will find CC creams to be a great option. Thanks to Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (May 31–June 12), you can get your favorite clothes without spending too much. If you’re interested in CC creams or just want to buy your favorite again, now is the perfect time to get them at the best prices. Use smart products and shop wisely, so your skin will appreciate it.

Lakme’s 9 to 5 CC Cream in Beige is a go-to for busy mornings. If you need to look put together in little time, this is your easy solution. This product is for light to medium skin and gives you a soft, matte look with sheer coverage, making it good for everyday wear.

Key Features

Fixes uneven tones on the skin.

It contains Vitamin E as well.

It feels light and is very breathable.

Matte finish reduces the amount of shine on the glass.

May not hide prominent blemishes

Spawake’s Complete Complexion CC Cream in Light Beige is designed for people with dry, medium to dark complexions who seek extra care as well as coverage. As the formula contains SPF 32/PA++, it covers your skin and hides visible blemishes. Lots of people choose it for everyday makeup, but it may look too oily on those with oily skin.

Key Features

Broad-spectrum sun protection

Full coverage for spots and marks

This product suits people with dry skin best.

Matte finish that won’t cause your pores to clog

Feels a little thick during humid days

Faces Canada CC Cream lets you enjoy good skincare and enough coverage. It gives moderate coverage to the skin and leaves it looking naturally glowing. Since it’s designed for light to medium skins with combination types, this blur powder is ideal for a natural makeup appearance.

Key Features

Offers a gentle and lovely shine

Mixes well with no streaks left behind.

Convenient tube products for travelers

The medium finishing level helps cover up light flaws on the skin.

Exposure to the sun for a long time may decrease the effectiveness of SPF.

Photo Faces CC Cream Natural 02 makes your skin look better by brightening, blurring, and covering imperfections at once, rather like a skin stylist. Because it dries lightly but evenly, this matte foundation is excellent for people with medium to dark skin who want a refined but natural effect. The product is perfect for dry skin, yet it might attach to particularly dry areas.

Key Features

Gets rid of dullness in your skin quickly

It conceals any issues in your skin.

Opting for matte makes a clean finish.

It is great for versatile everyday use.

May not suit flaky or very dry areas

If you prefer a quick and easy makeup routine that’s good for your skin, you should always have a CC cream on hand. It makes your skin look even, gives you a glow, and provides the right amount of coverage, without feeling too heavy. This is the best time to buy and fill your pantry. The End of Reason Sale at Myntra (May 31–June 12) gives you the chance to buy some of the best CC creams at great prices. If you’re off to school, a job, or a meal out, these affordable pieces will keep you looking great!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.