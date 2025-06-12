Clear Skin Essentials: Top Cleansers to Shop During Myntra’s EORS

Since a good cleanser is the first step to healthy, glowing skin, it should be the first item in any skincare routine. The correct face wash can make all the difference, regardless of whether you're dealing with dry skin, oily skin, or the normal accumulation of debris and makeup. It can be challenging to find your ideal match with so many options available. But don't worry! We've compiled a list of some of the top cleaners available during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (May 31–June 12). Ready to give your skincare a total naya touch?

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Hydrating Face Wash with Niacinamide & Vitamin B5 is designed for normal to dry, sensitive skin. It helps preserve the skin's moisture barrier while eliminating pollutants, debris, and makeup. With its infusion of skin-strengthening ingredients, it provides barrier support and hydration without being harsh.

Key Features

Suitable for normal to dry, sensitive skin

Micellar technology for gentle cleansing

Enriched with niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin

Fragrance-free and oil-free

May feel too mild for heavy makeup removal

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a mild, non-foaming face wash best suited for normal to dry skin. Developed in collaboration with dermatologists, it aids in cleansing without causing tightness or rupturing the skin's barrier. With hyaluronic acid and ceramides infusion, it promotes barrier repair and moisture retention.

Key Features

MVE Technology for controlled hydration release

Doesn't clog pores

Fragrance-free to reduce irritation risk

May be too gentle for oily or acne-prone skin

Simple Refreshing Face Wash provides a mild cleansing experience best suited for sensitive skin. Its formulation, which is free of soap and artificial fragrances, attempts to cleanse without compromising the pH balance and natural moisture content of the skin. Rich in vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5, it promotes skin nourishment without irritating or drying out the skin, making it safe for everyday use

Key Features

100% soap-free and hypoallergenic

Free from artificial perfumes and harsh chemicals

Cleanses without stripping moisture

Maintains balanced pH levels

Suitable for sensitive skin and everyday use

May not be suitable for oily skin types.

Minimalist Alpha Lipoic + Glycolic 7% Cleanser is a daily face wash that blends exfoliating and antioxidant ingredients. Without the use of essential oils or additional fragrance, it is intended to address issues such as uneven tone, rough texture, and dullness in a variety of skin types.

Key Features

Targets uneven tone and rough skin texture

Free from fragrance and essential oils

Includes Allantoin and Vitamin B5 to calm skin

Suitable for dry, oily, sensitive, and acne-prone skin

May not suit very oily skin

Upgrade your skincare routine with the right cleansers by taking advantage of Myntra's End of Reason Sale (May 31–June 12). There is a formula for every skin type, ranging from deep-cleansing to brightening. These time-limited deals are the ideal opportunity to add useful essentials to your routine. Don't wait; get your essential skincare products right away to give your skin the radiance it needs!

