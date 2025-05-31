Clear Skin Starts Here: Top Face Wash Picks on Myntra for Every Skin Type

Glowing skin starts with the right cleanser. Whether your skin is oily, dry, sensitive, or acne-prone, choosing a suitable face wash can make all the difference. Myntra offers a range of dermatologist-recommended and customer-approved face washes that blend science with skincare. In this article, we dive into four trusted products that cater to various needs and skin types, from salicylic acid formulas to probiotic-packed gentle cleansers.

Explore these picks to elevate your skincare game and maintain healthy, fresh-looking skin every day.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

This face wash by Minimalist is designed for oily and acne-prone skin. With 2% salicylic acid, it penetrates deep into pores, removes excess oil, and prevents breakouts. Lightweight and free from fragrance, it’s ideal for those looking to simplify their skincare without harsh chemicals.

Key Features:

Contains 2% salicylic acid to treat and prevent acne

Gently exfoliates dead skin cells

Fragrance-free and non-irritating

Suitable for daily use

May be too drying for people with dry or sensitive skin.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

DOT & KEY’s Probiotic face wash is a hydrating solution that repairs the skin barrier. Enriched with 5 essential ceramides and probiotics, it maintains the skin’s pH level while gently cleansing. This face wash is ideal for sensitive or damaged skin, promoting a smoother and healthier complexion over time.

Key Features:

Contains 5 ceramides to repair skin barrier

Infused with probiotics for skin microbiome balance

Maintains a pH of 5.5

Hydrating and gentle

Slightly expensive compared to other gentle cleansers.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

A cult-favorite among dermatologists, Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser is perfect for dry and sensitive skin. It provides deep hydration while removing dirt and oil without disrupting the skin’s natural moisture balance. Its soap-free, fragrance-free formula makes it a safe daily cleanser for all skin types, especially during colder months.

Key Features:

Clinically proven to be gentle on sensitive skin

Fragrance-free and soap-free

Hydrating formula

Non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores)

May not be effective at removing heavy makeup or sunscreen.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

Ponds’ Bright Miracle Detox Face Wash is made to purify skin from pollution and dullness. Enriched with niacinamide and detoxifying agents, it deeply cleanses and brightens the skin. Ideal for daily use, this face wash gives a fresh and radiant look while combating environmental stressors.

Key Features:

Detoxifies skin from pollution and impurities

Contains brightening niacinamide

Suitable for all skin types

Refreshing and cooling effect

May be too scented for those sensitive to fragrance.

Great skincare begins with choosing the right face wash. Whether you’re struggling with acne, dryness, or pollution damage, these four face washes on Myntra offer effective and skin-friendly solutions. From the deep-cleansing Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face Wash to the hydrating Cetaphil Cleanser and soothing DOT & KEY probiotic formula, there’s a match for every skin type. The Ponds Bright Miracle is a great everyday option for city dwellers exposed to dust and pollution. Shop these dermatologist-recommended cleansers on Myntra and take the first step toward healthier, radiant skin today. Clean skin is happy skin—make the switch now!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.