Color Your Eyes Right: Using Black and Colored Kajals for Different Moods

Kajal is a timeless staple in Indian beauty, now reimagined with vibrant colors beyond classic black. From earthy browns to bold blues and greens, colored kajals let you express your style effortlessly. They're perfect for enhancing eye color, creating dramatic or subtle looks, and adding fun to daily makeup routines.

1. Black Kajal:

Classic and Essential : Black kajal is a timeless essential in every makeup kit. It suits all eye shapes and skin tones, offering unmatched depth and drama. One of the best options is the LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil in Coal Black Matte.

Uses:

Lining the waterline and lash lines for a bold, dramatic look. Smoky eyes: Smudging it out for a sultry, intense effect.

Smudging it out for a sultry, intense effect. Tightlining: Applying it to the upper waterline to make lashes look fuller.

2. Brown Kajal:

Soft and Natural : It gives a natural, understated look that's ideal for daytime wear, office settings, or casual outings. A top pick is the Mamaearth Long Stay Waterproof Colored Kajal in Woody Brown.

Uses:

: Lining the eyes for a gentle, less harsh look. Natural makeup : Complementing neutral eyeshadows for a soft glam look.

: Complementing neutral eyeshadows for a soft glam look. Defining brows: Using a dark brown kajal to fill in sparse areas.

3. White Kajal:

Brightening and Opening : White kajal makes the eyes look larger and more awake by brightening the waterline. Recode Studios’ White Kajal Pencil offers a smooth application, enhancing your eyes with a fresh, open look.

Uses:

: Using it in the inner corners of the eyes to brighten them. Contrasting dark shades: Pairing it with dark eyeshadows for a striking effect.

4. Nude Kajal:

Similar to skin tone : The Parul Garg Bold Define Matte Kajal in shade Saras brightens the eyes and corrects dullness. It's all-day wear, smudge-proof formula enhances your look with a bold yet fresh finish.

Uses:

Correcting redness : Apply on the lower waterline to neutralize redness and make eyes look fresh.

: Apply on the lower waterline to neutralize redness and make eyes look fresh. Opening eyes: Like white kajal, but more natural.

5. Blue Kajal:

Vibrant and Playful : Adds a pop of color and enhances the whites of the eyes, making them appear brighter and more striking. BellaVita Intense Drama Blue Kajal delivers rich pigmentation for a bold, dramatic effect.

Uses:

: Making blue or green eyes appear more vibrant. Creating graphic lines looks: Using it to draw creative, artistic lines.

6. Green Kajal:

Earthy and Alluring : Offers a unique, sophisticated look with FACESCANADA Magneteyes Color Kajal Pencil in Green Appreciation 02 for striking, vibrant eyes.

Uses:

: Smudging it out for a softer, earthy vibe. Adding a touch of color: Lining the eyes for a subtle yet noticeable change.

7. Purple Kajal:

Mysterious and Sultry : Adds depth and richness to the eyes with MyGlamm Manish Malhotra 24 Hr Matte Waterproof Kajal Eyeliner in Plum Perfection.

Uses:

: Making brown eyes appear warmer and more intense. Adding a pop of color: Lining the eyes for a unique and stylish touch.

8. Golden Kajal:

Shimmery and Glamorous : Adds a touch of sparkle and warmth with Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Gel Eyeliner Kajal in Bronze Glitz, offering metallic and matte looks that last up to 36 hours.

Uses:

Highlighting : Applying to the inner corners or along the lash line for a subtle shimmer.

: Applying to the inner corners or along the lash line for a subtle shimmer. Creating a festive look: Pairing it with other warm tones for a glamorous effect.

Colored kajals offer endless ways to enhance your eyes and express your mood, from classic black to vibrant hues. By choosing shades that complement your features and experimenting with different techniques, you can easily elevate any look—whether subtle or bold—making your eyes the captivating focus of your makeup routine.

