Contour Like a Pro: at Myntra Fashion Carnival

During the Myntra Fashion Carnival from 6th February to 12th February, you can discover a wide range of contouring products at amazing discounts, making it the perfect opportunity to enhance your beauty collection with the best contouring essentials.

1. Typsy Beauty Silk Cushion Contour

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Typsy Beauty Silk Cushion Contour is a luxurious and innovative contouring product designed to provide a flawless, sculpted look with ease. This cushion contour features a smooth, creamy formula that blends effortlessly into the skin, giving a natural-looking contour that enhances your face’s structure. The unique cushion applicator allows for precise application, ensuring even distribution of the product for a seamless, airbrushed finish. Its silk-like texture feels lightweight and comfortable, providing long-lasting coverage without feeling heavy or cakey. Perfect for both beginners and makeup enthusiasts, the Typsy Beauty Silk Cushion Contour makes contouring easy and accessible while delivering a professional finish every time.

Key Features:

Silk Cushion Formula: The cushion formula offers a smooth, lightweight texture that blends easily into the skin for a seamless, natural finish.

Easy Application: The unique cushion applicator allows for precise and controlled application, perfect for beginners and experts alike.

Smaller Size: While the cushion format is convenient, it may be smaller in size compared to traditional contour products, meaning it might need to be replenished more frequently.

Requires Setting Powder: For those with oily skin, setting the contour with a translucent powder may be necessary to ensure long-lasting results.

2. Lakme On The Go Facelift MultiSlayer Contour Stick

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Lakme On The Go Facelift MultiSlayer Contour Stick is a convenient and innovative makeup product designed to provide effortless contouring and sculpting on the go. This all-in-one contour stick features a multi-layer formula that helps create a lifted, sculpted appearance in just a few easy strokes. The creamy texture glides smoothly onto the skin, blending seamlessly for a natural, defined look. Ideal for quick makeup routines, the contour stick comes in a portable format that makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Whether you're creating sharp cheekbones, defining the jawline, or sculpting your nose, this contour stick provides versatile, buildable coverage for a flawless, lifted look.

Key Features:

MultiLayer Contouring: The stick provides multiple layers of contouring that can be built up for a subtle or bold sculpted look.

Smooth, Creamy Texture: The formula glides on effortlessly, allowing for easy blending and a smooth, natural finish.

Creamy Formula May Require Setting: Depending on your skin type, the creamy texture might need setting with a powder to ensure it lasts throughout the day, especially for oily skin.

May Need Frequent Reapplication: For users who prefer a more intense contour, multiple applications may be required for a stronger effect.

3. SUGAR Face Fwd Contour Stick

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The SUGAR Face Fwd Contour Stick is a highly-pigmented, easy-to-use contouring product designed to define and sculpt your facial features with ease. Its creamy, blendable formula allows for smooth application, ensuring a seamless finish that enhances your natural bone structure. The contour stick is built for precision, making it ideal for defining areas like the cheekbones, jawline, and nose. Its compact design and twist-up format make it convenient for on-the-go use, and it’s perfect for creating both subtle and bold contour looks. With its long-lasting, matte finish, the SUGAR Face Fwd Contour Stick ensures your sculpted look stays in place throughout the day.

Key Features:

Creamy Texture: The contour stick has a smooth, creamy formula that blends easily into the skin, offering a natural, flawless finish.

Precision Application: The stick format allows for precise application, perfect for targeting specific areas like the cheekbones, jawline, and nose.

Limited Shade Range: The available shades may not cater to all skin tones, so it may be challenging for some users to find the perfect match.

May Require Setting Powder: For those with oily skin, setting the contour with a powder might be necessary to ensure it stays in place.

4. Rom&nd Better Than Shape Contour

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Rom&nd Better Than Shape Contour is a high-performance contour product that allows you to sculpt and define your facial features effortlessly. With its smooth, blendable formula, this contour stick provides a natural-looking, well-defined finish that enhances your cheekbones, jawline, and nose. The unique formula ensures a seamless application, creating a soft yet buildable coverage that can be intensified for a more chiseled look. The product comes in a convenient, travel-friendly stick form, making it easy to carry and apply on-the-go. Whether you want a subtle or bold contour, the Rom&nd Better Than Shape Contour helps you achieve a flawless, lifted appearance.

Key Features:

Smooth, Blendable Formula: The contour stick has a creamy, smooth texture that blends effortlessly into the skin for a natural, seamless finish.

Buildable Coverage: The product can be built up for a more dramatic contour or applied lightly for a subtle enhancement of your features.

Limited Shade Range: The available shades may not cater to every skin tone, which could be a drawback for some users.

May Require Setting: To ensure long-lasting wear, those with oily skin may need to set the contour with powder to prevent any shine or sliding throughout the day.

Contouring is a versatile makeup technique that helps define and enhance the natural structure of your face, creating shadows and highlights to sculpt your features. Whether you prefer a subtle, everyday look or a more dramatic, chiseled effect, the right contouring products can elevate your makeup game. During the Myntra Fashion Carnival, running from 6th February to 12th February, you can explore a wide range of top-quality contouring products at great discounts.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.