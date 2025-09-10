Countdown Begins: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on Lip Balm You’ll Love

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is again on 23rd September 2025, and this time the offers are larger than ever. Whether you're purchasing fashion, beauty, or skincare products, it's time to stock up on your everyday essentials. And when makeup essentials are concerned, a nice lip balm is never out of the question. From sun protection to intense moisturizing, lip balms are not all about hydration – they're your day's beauty best friend. Now, let's have a look at the best lip balms available on Flipkart to purchase during the grand sale.

Image source- Flipkart.com



It is a lifesaver for chapped lips in this sweet and refreshing lip balm. It has Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and watermelon extracts that moisturize and protect the lips against the sun with SPF 50. The tinted formula will give you a natural glow, thus suitable to wear daily.

Key Features

SPF 50 PA+++ to provide robust sun protection

Vitamin C & E to hydrate

Watermelon extracts to moisturize

Sheer tinted finish

Tint washes off with meals.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Defend and feed your lips with Chemist Play Natural Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA+++. It fixes split lips, lightens dark lips, and keeps them tender and smooth. This balm is lightweight and non-stick, and it protects against sun damage and creates long-lasting hydration. It applies best in all seasons and makes the lips healthy and supple to use on a daily basis.

Key Features

SPF 50 PA+++ sun protection

Heals chapped lips

Lightens dark lips

Natural and gentle formula

Texture is a bit thicker for some customers.

Image source- Flipkart.com



This lip balm is a contemporary approach to lip care as it blends peptides, Vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. It moisturizes as well as bestows upon the lips a healthier, fuller look. Mauve caramel color is pale enough to use as a makeup product.

Key Features

SPF 30 for everyday protection

Hyaluronic acid for intense moisturizing

Peptides for smoothness

Mauve caramel color for fashion

SPF is lower than in other products.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Organic, coconut-tasting lip balm containing natural ingredients, BellaVita provides rich moisturizing for chapped or damaged lips. Natural oils and shea butter are utilized to create this low-budget daily nutrition.

Key Features

Shea butter to smooth

Coconut flavor for freshness

Unisex formula for all

Price fits in the pocket

No SPF protection available.

Since Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale begins on 23rd September, the time is apt to enhance your lip care routine. With SPF-laden balms such as Dot & Key and Chemist at Play, and moisturizing ones such as BellaVita, there is a perfect one for every requirement. If you need tinted moisturiser, sun protection, or natural repair, these lip balms are beauty must-haves that should find a place in your cart. Don't wait—buy your favorites when the sale goes live and have your lips smooth, soft, and stylish all season long.

