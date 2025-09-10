Countdown Begins: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on Lip Balm You’ll Love
Get ready for soft, hydrated, and glowing lips with these top lip balms. From SPF-rich care to nourishing natural blends, these picks are must-haves during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is again on 23rd September 2025, and this time the offers are larger than ever. Whether you're purchasing fashion, beauty, or skincare products, it's time to stock up on your everyday essentials. And when makeup essentials are concerned, a nice lip balm is never out of the question. From sun protection to intense moisturizing, lip balms are not all about hydration – they're your day's beauty best friend. Now, let's have a look at the best lip balms available on Flipkart to purchase during the grand sale.
1. Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Watermelon Cool Lip Balm SPF 50 PA+++
Image source- Flipkart.com
It is a lifesaver for chapped lips in this sweet and refreshing lip balm. It has Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and watermelon extracts that moisturize and protect the lips against the sun with SPF 50. The tinted formula will give you a natural glow, thus suitable to wear daily.
Key Features
- SPF 50 PA+++ to provide robust sun protection
- Vitamin C & E to hydrate
- Watermelon extracts to moisturize
- Sheer tinted finish
- Tint washes off with meals.
2. Play Chemist Natural Lip Balm SPF 50 PA+++
Image source- Flipkart.com
Defend and feed your lips with Chemist Play Natural Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA+++. It fixes split lips, lightens dark lips, and keeps them tender and smooth. This balm is lightweight and non-stick, and it protects against sun damage and creates long-lasting hydration. It applies best in all seasons and makes the lips healthy and supple to use on a daily basis.
Key Features
- SPF 50 PA+++ sun protection
- Heals chapped lips
- Lightens dark lips
- Natural and gentle formula
- Texture is a bit thicker for some customers.
3. Foxtale SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm
Image source- Flipkart.com
This lip balm is a contemporary approach to lip care as it blends peptides, Vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. It moisturizes as well as bestows upon the lips a healthier, fuller look. Mauve caramel color is pale enough to use as a makeup product.
Key Features
- SPF 30 for everyday protection
- Hyaluronic acid for intense moisturizing
- Peptides for smoothness
- Mauve caramel color for fashion
- SPF is lower than in other products.
4. BellaVita Organic Lip Balm
Image source- Flipkart.com
Organic, coconut-tasting lip balm containing natural ingredients, BellaVita provides rich moisturizing for chapped or damaged lips. Natural oils and shea butter are utilized to create this low-budget daily nutrition.
Key Features
- Shea butter to smooth
- Coconut flavor for freshness
- Unisex formula for all
- Price fits in the pocket
- No SPF protection available.
Since Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale begins on 23rd September, the time is apt to enhance your lip care routine. With SPF-laden balms such as Dot & Key and Chemist at Play, and moisturizing ones such as BellaVita, there is a perfect one for every requirement. If you need tinted moisturiser, sun protection, or natural repair, these lip balms are beauty must-haves that should find a place in your cart. Don't wait—buy your favorites when the sale goes live and have your lips smooth, soft, and stylish all season long.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
