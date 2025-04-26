Define your Eyes: Everyday Kajal

Traditional kajal is made from natural ingredients and is gentle on the eyes. Nowadays there are different types of kajal,including traditional, gel, and liquid. Kajal is perfect for creating various looks. Whether you prefer a subtle, natural look or a bold, dramatic style kajal can help you achieve your desired look.

Below give are some bold kajal which you can try to make your desired look completely

Faces canada: Ultimate Pro Intense Gel Kajal

Image Source: Myntra.com

Faces Canada Ultimate Pro Intense Gel Kajal is a smooth and dark kajal that makes your eyes stand out in just one stroke. It has a gel-like texture that glides in your eyes easily without hurting your eyes. It is made with Vitamin E and other natural ingredients that are gentle on your eyes. This kajal can be used for sensitive eyes and people who wear contact lenses can also use it.

Key Features:

Highly Pigmented Gel

Soft, Creamy texture for easy blending and smoky effects

Dermatologically & ophthalmologically tested

12 Hours Smudge Proof

Need makeup remover to clean properly

Plum NaturStudio: All-Day-Wear-Water & Smudge Proof

Image Source:Myntra.com

Plum NaturStudio All-Day-Wear-Water & Smudge Proof Intense Matte Black kajal Pencil is made with 100% vegan and cruelty free ingredients, this kajal gives you a jet black colour in a single stroke. It is waterproof, smudge-proof, and it is enriched with Vitamin- E and natural oils that nourish your eyes while giving them a sharp, defined look.

Key Features:

100% smudge proof & waterproof

Vegan & Cruelty Free

Deep Black Pigmentation

Free from Harmful Chemicals

Might smudge on oily eyelids

M.A.C: In Extreme Dimension 24 hr kajal

Image Source: Myntra.com

M.A.C In extreme dimensions kajal enhances your eye look, it is meant for those who love bold, dramatic and long lasting eye look. It is known for its intense pigment and 24 hour wear. MAC’s kajal is smudge-proof, transfer-resistant, and humidity-resistant, making it perfect for all-day wear, no matter the weather. It will help you to make your eyes bold.

Key Features:

24-hour long-lasting formula

Intensely pigmented black color in just one stroke

Smudge-proof, water-resistant & sweat-proof

It can be used on waterline, lashed line, or tight line

Premium price point

Lakme: Absolute ultimate kohl kajal

Image Source: Myntra.com

Lakme Absolute ultimate kohl kajal specially crafted with an ultra-creamy, waterproof formula, this kohl glides on effortlessly and delivers a rich, deep black pigment that stays put for up to 16 hours. It is Infused with jojoba oil and ceramides, this kajal not only beautifies your eyes but also nourishes your lash line. Whether you're creating a classic kohl-rimmed look or a sultry smokey eye, this kajal offers the versatility and precision every makeup lover needs.

Key features:

Comes with a Smudger Applicator to Create a Smoky Eye Effect

Lasts Up to 16 Hours

Water Resistance & Smudge Proof

Dermatologically Tested

Limited Shades

Kajal is an important part of everyday makeup that makes your eyes look bold, beautiful, and expressive. Whether you want a simple daily look or a dramatic evening style, choosing the right kajal can make a big difference. The upper given kajal will be a great choice if you want long-lasting, smudge-proof, and deep black color in just one stroke.These are safe for sensitive eyes, easy to use, and perfect for all-day wear. These all kajal are dermatologically tested. They all will be removed from makeup remover. These kajal are also chemical free.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.