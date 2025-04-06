Define Your Eyes: Myntra Fashion Carnival Eyeliner Deals (April 3-8, 2025)

With a focus on precision, smooth application, and durability, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your eyeliner collection at a fraction of the cost. Don't miss out on these unbeatable deals!

1. Bella Vita Organic Intense Drama Waterproof Eyeliner

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Bella Vita Organic Intense Drama Waterproof Eyeliner is a highly-pigmented, long-lasting eyeliner that delivers bold, dramatic lines with every application. Its waterproof formula ensures that your eye makeup stays intact throughout the day, making it perfect for all-day wear, even in humid or rainy conditions. Enriched with natural ingredients, this eyeliner is gentle on the delicate skin around the eyes while providing a deep, intense black color. Whether you're going for a sleek, thin line or a bold winged look, this eyeliner offers precision and control, making it a must-have for your makeup collection.

Key Features:

Waterproof Formula: Ensures smudge-free, long-lasting wear, even in challenging weather conditions.

Intense Pigmentation: Delivers a bold, deep black color with a single swipe for dramatic eye definition.

Can Be Difficult to Remove: Due to its waterproof nature, it may require a stronger makeup remover to completely remove the product.

Formula May Dry Quickly: Some users might find the eyeliner slightly dry after opening, requiring faster application.

2. MARS Ink Black Smudge Proof Liquid Eyeliner Pen

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The MARS Ink Black Smudge Proof Liquid Eyeliner Pen is a high-performance eyeliner designed to deliver bold, long-lasting definition to your eyes. With its precise felt-tip applicator, this eyeliner allows for smooth, effortless application, creating clean, sharp lines with ease. The rich, deep black formula ensures intense pigmentation, while the smudge-proof and waterproof properties provide all-day wear without fading or smudging. Whether you're aiming for a sleek everyday look or a dramatic winged eyeliner, this product offers the precision and durability you need.

Key Features:

Smudge-Proof and Waterproof: Offers long-lasting wear without smudging or fading, even in humid or rainy conditions.

Intense Pigmentation: Provides a bold, rich black color that defines the eyes with a single stroke.

May Dry Out Quickly: Some users may find the pen starts to dry out after extended use.

Not Ideal for Beginners: The precision tip may be difficult for beginners to handle when trying to create softer lines.

3. SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner is a bold, eye-catching eyeliner that combines vibrant holographic shimmer with long-lasting waterproof performance. This unique eyeliner delivers a multi-dimensional effect, creating a beautiful, sparkling finish that catches the light from every angle. The formula is designed to be smudge-proof and waterproof, making it perfect for long-lasting wear in any weather condition. Whether you're creating an everyday look with a subtle shimmer or going all out for a party or special event, this eyeliner adds a touch of glamour and dimension to your eyes.

Key Features:

Holographic Finish: Provides a stunning, multi-dimensional effect with holographic shimmer for a unique eye look.

Waterproof and Smudge-Proof: Offers long-lasting wear without smudging or fading, even in humid or rainy conditions.

Not Fully Matte: The holographic shimmer may not appeal to those who prefer a matte finish.

Can Be Too Bold for Everyday Use: The intense shimmer might not suit everyone’s daily makeup preferences.

4. Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Liner

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Liner is a powerful eyeliner designed to give your eyes intense definition with bold, striking color. With its innovative tip, this eyeliner ensures smooth, precise application and allows you to create both thin and thick lines effortlessly. The deep black formula delivers maximum pigment, offering a dramatic, long-lasting effect that lasts throughout the day without smudging or fading. Whether you prefer a simple bold line or a dramatic wing, the Colossal Bold Liner offers the versatility and durability you need for flawless eye makeup.

Key Features:

Bold, Intense Color: Delivers rich, deep black pigmentation for a dramatic eye look.

Precise Application: The unique tip allows for smooth, controlled application, making it easy to create defined lines.

Not Waterproof: While long-lasting, it is not completely waterproof and may smudge with excessive water exposure.

Can Be Too Bold for Subtle Looks: The intense color might be too bold for those preferring a more natural, everyday eyeliner look.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival, running from April 3 to April 8, 2025, is the perfect opportunity to enhance your eye makeup game with top-quality eyeliners at amazing discounts. Whether you're looking for precision, bold color, or long-lasting, smudge-proof formulas, the sale has something for everyone.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.