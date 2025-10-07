Diwali Glam Alert: Best Mini Lipstick Sets to Steal the Show This Amazon Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale introduces the final beauty sales to all the makeup lovers! You need to own these mini lipstick sets, whether you prefer bright reds, light nudes, or light pink; these sets are essential during the festive season. These long-lasting formulas are perfect when traveling and to give as gifts, as they are guaranteed to be comfortable, hydrating, and offer high payoff in terms of color. Blue Heaven to RENEE, find the most popular lip sets that will make your lips beautiful and prepared for any Diwali party.

Image Source- Amazon. in



Order Now

The Matte Love Mini Lipstick set by Blue Heaven is a farewell gift! This 10 mini roll-on lipstick pack is very hydrating with an all-day matte finish. They are smooth, creamy, and matte lipsticks that can be experimented with to create different shades, and this is great always and suits any form of skin.

Key Features:

Pack of 10 mini matte lipsticks

Hydrating and moisturizing formula

Soft-matte finish with smooth glide

Long-lasting and lightweight

Some lighter shades may need ed extra layer for full coverage.

Image Source- Amazon. in



Order Now

The Mini Lipstick Combo by Nandiayan is ideal for individuals who appreciate diversity! This set comes with 12 waterproof, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof shades that cover the nudes, all the way to reds.

Key Features:

Set of 12 matte lipsticks in assorted shades

Smudge-proof and waterproof

Transfer-proof and long-lasting wear

Perfect for all skin tones

Matte texture may feel slightly dry without lip balm.

Image Source- Amazon. in



Order Now

RENEE Stay Forever Matte Liquid Lipstick Combo is a class in a box. The Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil containing 10-Matte Lipsticks pack is a gift full of pigmentation and comfort. All shades are transfer-resistant and long-lasting, and this would be suitable during weddings, parties, and festival occasions.

Key Features:

Pack of 10 long-lasting matte lipsticks

Infused with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil

Transfer-proof and smudge-proof

Lightweight and easy to apply

Darker shades may take longer to remove completely.

Image Source- Amazon. in



Order Now

SWIZHUDA Velvet Matte Lipstick Set is an expensive, book-shaped box that is luxurious. This is a collection of 6 waterproof lip gloss-like lipsticks with overpowering color payoff. The shades are ideal for a nude and day-to-day appearance, but leave your lips slick and healthy.

Key Features:

Set of 6 velvet matte lipsticks

Waterproof and non-stick formula

Long-lasting color payoff

Chic book-style packaging

Limited shade range compared to other sets.

Among the mini lipstick sets offered by the Great Indian Festival Sale at Amazon, these glam sets are amazing and will take your festival to the next level. You may prefer the smoothness of the Blue Heaven, the audaciousness of Nandiayan, the luxuriousness of RENEE, or the stylishness of SWIZHUDA; each set is unique in its own way. These are the miniature, portable lipsticks, ideal for partying, gifting, or even adding color to your party face. Rush--take your favourite set and now make your lips shine like the Diwali lights.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.