Diwali Sale on Lipsticks – Matte, Mousse & Liquid Shades
Add a pop of festive color to your celebrations with our stunning collection of lipsticks, now available at unbeatable prices during the Diwali Sale. From bold reds and deep maroons to subtle nudes and shimmery pinks, there's a shade for every mood and moment.
Whether you're dressing up for Diwali parties or gifting your loved ones, our high-quality lipsticks offer long-lasting wear, rich pigmentation, and smooth application. With top brands and trending shades all included in the sale, now’s the perfect time to restock your makeup bag.
1. Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt Liquid Lip Color
Image Source: Myntra
Lakmé’s Absolute Matte Melt Liquid Lip Color offers intense matte color with a lightweight, velvet-soft finish. Designed for all-day wear, it glides on smoothly and sets to a transfer-proof matte that feels comfortable on the lips. Ideal for festive occasions, it delivers bold pigment in a sleek, elegant package.
Key Features:
- Liquid matte formula with high color payoff
- Lightweight and comfortable on lips
- Transfer-proof and smudge-resistant
- Available in a variety of bold and festive shades
- Sleek applicator for precise application
- May feel slightly drying on very dry lips
- Requires makeup remover for clean removal
- Needs reapplication after heavy meals
2. Earth Rhythm Long Wear Airy Weary Matte Lip Mousse Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
Earth Rhythm’s Airy Weary Matte Lip Mousse is a skin-loving formula that combines comfort with long-lasting color. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, this mousse-textured lipstick offers a smooth matte finish that doesn’t dry out lips — perfect for clean beauty lovers seeking high performance.
Key Features:
- Airy mousse texture for a soft matte look
- Enriched with skin-friendly, non-toxic ingredients
- Long-wearing and non-sticky formula
- Lightweight feel with rich pigment
- Clean beauty and cruelty-free product
- Limited shade range compared to mainstream brands
- May not dry completely matte on oily skin
- Slightly higher price point for clean beauty segment
3. Makeup Revolution London Air Blur Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
The Air Blur Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick from Makeup Revolution delivers a smooth, blurred matte effect for a soft-focus lip look. Its whipped formula glides on effortlessly and sets into a natural matte finish, ideal for day-to-night wear without feeling heavy.
Key Features:
- Air-blurred finish for a soft, natural matte look
- Whipped, creamy texture
- Buildable pigment with a weightless feel
- Comfortable for long wear
- Ideal for both bold and everyday makeup
- Not fully transfer-proof
- Requires layering for full opacity in lighter shades
- May not last as long as ultra-matte formulas
4. Makeup Revolution London Longwearing Smudge-Proof Matte Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
This longwearing matte lipstick from Makeup Revolution is made for those who want intense pigment and serious staying power. With a traditional bullet format and modern matte finish, it resists smudging and fading — ideal for festivals, parties, or long work days.
Key Features:
- Bold, long-lasting matte finish
- Smudge-proof and fade-resistant
- High color payoff in a single swipe
- Classic bullet lipstick design
- Travel-friendly and easy to reapply
- May tug slightly during application
- Can feel drying without a lip balm underneath
- Limited hydration for dry lips
Glow up your Diwali look with the perfect lipstick — and grab it at a festive discount! With the Diwali Sale live now, enjoy exclusive offers on bestselling shades and brands. Hurry, limited-time deals won't last long! Shop now and celebrate beauty, color, and confidence this festive season.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
