Draw the Line Right: 4 Must-Have Eyeliners That Define Every Look

Clothes are not the only thing Myntra specializes in because it is also your one-stop shop for all your beauty needs. Whether it is a daily essential or a fashionable discovery, Myntra has got quality makeup products of every kind that suits all skin types and styles. Now it is even more convenient to take your beauty to the next level with their fast delivery, original brands, and great prices. Eyeliners are essential, and the range at Myntra is waterproof and smudge-proof, and designed to stay sharp, throughout the day. These options allow you to define your eyes in a few strokes regardless of whether you are a pro or a beginner.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This eyeliner applies on to a deep black finish and wears all day long. Created to wear to the office or from day to night, the smudge-proof and waterproof formula applies smoothly and dries fast. An ideal choice in long wearing eye drama.

Key Features

Jet black pigment

Long-lasting 9-to-5 wear

Smudge-proof and waterproof

Easy-to-use applicator

Quick-drying formula

May flake slightly if layered too much

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This sketch eyeliner is great for beginners and busy mornings. It offers a pen-like grip for easy control and an intense black finish for precise, bold lines. Simple yet effective for daily wear.

Key Features

Marker-style precision tip

Intense black shade

Easy grip for smooth application

Beginner-friendly

Compact and travel-friendly

Tip may dry out quickly if not closed tightly

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This eyeliner is perfect for bold, defined looks. It slides easily with ease of lines and is finished in a deep, non gloss black. It is smear-free, waterproof and it is long lasting without cracking.

Key Features

Matte black finish

Glide-on formula

Water-resistant and smudge-proof

Fine brush tip

Affordable and reliable

Not fully waterproof for heavy sweating or rain

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This eyeliner is Drama. With its super-fine tip and intense black color, it was created to be dramatic. It is waterproof, intensely pigmented and quick drying, so you get crisp wings and delineated eyes that stay put all day.

Key Features

Waterproof and bold

Precise felt-tip applicator

Smudge-resistant

Long wear formula

Ideal for cat-eye and graphic looks

Small quantity for the price

Eyeliner can be the secret to a subtle everyday flick or a dramatic cat-eye and nothing makes the difference like the right eyeliner. All of these choices offer something special to consider, be it comfort of application, highly saturated color or all-day duration. The first option gives you all-day office reliability, the second is great for beginners, the third delivers a smooth matte finish, and the fourth packs a punch with waterproof drama.Myntra makes it easy to shop trusted, original makeup products from top names—all delivered to your doorstep. These eyeliner varieties will help you to detail your appearance with accuracy, color and swagger. Being influenced by trends is not enough, you should make your own lines and create your own style. Which one is your favorite?

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.