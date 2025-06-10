Elevate Your Eye Game with Eyeshadow Deals at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June), top eyeshadow palettes and singles are available at up to 70% off from popular brands. Whether you're a beginner looking for neutral tones or a pro experimenting with vibrant pigments, this is the perfect time to build your collection at a great price.

The L.A. Girl Smoky Eyeshadow Palette is a go-to choice for creating classic smoky eye looks. With a curated mix of deep greys, charcoals, soft browns, and a few shimmer accents, this 12-shade palette is ideal for those who love sultry, dramatic eye makeup. Whether it’s a night out or a bold day look, it offers great versatility.

Key Features:

Includes 12 blendable shades

Combination of matte and shimmer finishes

Ideal for creating smoky and dramatic eye looks

Good color payoff for its price

Sturdy packaging with a clear lid for easy visibility

Cons:

Some shades may have slight fallout during application

Best performance when used with an eyeshadow primer

Limited variety beyond smoky tones

Compact and travel-ready, the Maybelline City Mini Palette features 6 expertly coordinated shades to create both everyday and evening looks. Inspired by the energy of urban life, each palette (available in multiple city-themed variants) is designed to fit seamlessly into your on-the-go lifestyle.

Key Features:

6 shades curated for quick and easy looks

Comes in various themes like “Rooftop Bronzes” and “Chill Brunch Neutrals”

Smooth and blendable texture

Compact, purse-friendly packaging

Mix of shimmer and matte finishes

Cons:

Pan size is small, may run out quickly with regular use

Pigmentation can vary between palettes

Mirror not included

GLAM21’s Shades of Trend Palette is for those who love color variety and high-impact looks. With bold, bright pigments and a smooth texture, this palette delivers intense payoff and a smudge-free finish. It’s a favorite for festive, creative, and party-ready eye looks.

Key Features:

10 high-pigment shades for vibrant eye makeup

Smudge-resistant formula

Includes both bold mattes and dazzling shimmers

Easy to blend, even for beginners

Suitable for both professional and casual use

Cons:

Colors may be too bright for minimal or office looks

Not very travel-friendly due to bulky packaging

Some shimmer shades may require a damp brush for full intensity

The MARS Blooming Palette is a budget-friendly option offering a mix of flattering matte and shimmer tones that work well for both daily wear and glam occasions. The shades are soft, wearable, and designed to suit a wide range of Indian skin tones.

Key Features:

Contains a balanced mix of mattes and shimmers

Beginner-friendly texture and application

Lightweight and compact packaging

Great value for budget-conscious shoppers

Works well for soft glam, weddings, and everyday wear

Cons:

Not very long-wearing without a primer

Some matte shades may appear chalky on deeper skin tones

Lacks bold or unconventional color options

Each of these eyeshadow palettes offers unique features catering to different preferences and needs. Whether you're looking for a versatile smoky look with the L.A. Girl palette, a travel-friendly option with Maybelline, bold colors with GLAM21, or a mix of matte and shimmer finishes with MARS, there's a palette to suit your style. Consider your desired look, budget, and portability when choosing the right palette for you.

