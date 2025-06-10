Enhance Your Eye Look with Kajal from Myntra End of Reason Sale

Whether you want waterproof formulas for all-day wear or nourishing options enriched with natural ingredients, Myntra’s sale offers a wide range to suit every preference and budget. This is the perfect chance to upgrade your eye makeup kit with quality kajals that promise smudge-proof, long-lasting looks.

The Renee Bold 4 Kajal Pen is a versatile product that offers four benefits in one: kajal, eyeliner, smudger, and sharpener. Designed for easy and precise application, it delivers intense black color that defines your eyes boldly. This multi-functional kajal pen is perfect for creating various eye looks, from subtle to dramatic.

Key Features:

4-in-1 functionality: kajal, eyeliner, smudger, and sharpener

Deep black, intense pigmentation for bold eye definition

Smooth and creamy texture for effortless application

Long-lasting and smudge-resistant formula

Convenient and travel-friendly design

Cons:

The smudger may not blend evenly on all skin types

Some users may find the pencil tip a bit thick for very fine lines

Requires sharpening for precise application

Bella Vita Organic’s Intense Drama Kajal combines deep pigmentation with the nourishing benefits of almond oil. This kajal glides smoothly to create dramatic, dark eyes while conditioning the delicate skin around the eyes, making it ideal for sensitive eyes and daily use.

Key Features:

Enriched with almond oil for hydration and care

Highly pigmented for bold, dramatic eyes

Smooth and easy application without tugging

Long-lasting and smudge-proof

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers

Certified organic and cruelty-free

Cons:

May require frequent touch-ups in humid conditions

Slightly pricier than conventional kajals

Some users may find the formula less intense than synthetic options

Colors Queen Extreme Color Kajal is designed to offer intense color payoff with long-lasting, waterproof wear. It resists smudging, fading, and moisture, ensuring your eye makeup stays flawless throughout the day, even in challenging weather.

Key Features:

Vibrant black color with high pigmentation

Waterproof and sweat-resistant formula

Long-lasting wear up to 12 hours

Smooth application with a creamy texture

Suitable for sensitive eyes

Cons:

May be slightly difficult to remove without makeup remover

Some users report dryness after prolonged use

Pencil may need frequent sharpening for precision

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Gel Kajal combines the rich pigmentation of gel with the convenience of a pencil, delivering bold, sharp lines that last. It features a smooth glide-on formula that is water-resistant and stays put for hours, giving you a tattoo-like finish.

Key Features:

Gel-based formula for intense color and smooth application

Water-resistant and long-lasting wear

Easy to sharpen for precise lines

Suitable for daily wear and special occasions

Dermatologically tested and safe for eyes

Cons:

May smudge if not set with powder

Slightly firmer pencil texture may require more effort to apply

Not completely waterproof in extreme conditions

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the perfect time to stock up on high-quality kajals that deliver intense color, long-lasting wear, and added benefits like nourishment and waterproof formulas. Whether you choose the versatile Renee Bold 4 Kajal Pen, the nourishing Bella Vita Organic Intense Drama Kajal, the resilient Colors Queen Waterproof Kajal, or the bold Maybelline Tattoo Studio Gel Kajal, Myntra offers unbeatable discounts from 31st May to 12th June. Upgrade your eye makeup routine with these must-have kajals that help you create everything from everyday subtle definition to dramatic, smudge-proof looks — all while enjoying great savings.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.