Everyday Foundations for Flawless Look –Top Picks from Myntra Diwali Sale

The perfect foundation to all your make-up is the right foundation: one that blends easily, matches your skin and gives you the natural glow. Regardless of whether you like a mat or a dew appearance, the correct foundation can get your self-esteem and make your makeup stay all day. The foundations infuse skincare with high-coverage to provide a glamorous complexion without being heavy. And now that the Myntra Diwali Sale continues until 19 th October, now is the right time to shop these top-rated products that fit all the skin type and tones.Either its day or night, Summer or winter these foundations are perfect for every occation and events..

The foundation is a high-coverage base that gives a smooth and even foundation with an SPF50 protection. It provides an all-natural, non-shiny look and keeps your skin to feel quite comfortable in the daytime. This light formula can be used to achieve a polished look with ease.

Key Features:

Offers full coverage with a soft matte effect

SPF50 PA++++ protects skin from sun damage

Light texture blends seamlessly into skin

Long-lasting wear suitable for daily use

May oxidise slightly after long hours

It is a skin-perfecting tint that will give you a glow of Vitamin C and the light coverage of a foundation. It makes pale skin bright and gives it a fresh radiant finish. An excellent choice of natural and daily makeup.

Key Features:

Infused with Vitamin C for visible brightness

Light tint offers a fresh, dewy finish

Hydrating texture suitable for daily wear

Gives skin a healthy, natural glow

Coverage may feel too sheer for full glam looks

This cult favourite is a foundation that provides a matte and poreless look and is all-day long lasting. It regulates the oil, leaving the skin even and smooth. Fits every day and on occasion.

Key Features:

Matte formula minimizes shine and blurs pores

Lightweight and buildable texture

Suitable for normal to oily skin types

Long wear ensures all-day comfort

May feel slightly dry on very dry skin

It is a tinted serum foundation that incorporates the qualities of makeup and skincare together. It provides a very natural, moist appearance and will moisturize the skin to give it a smooth and radiant appearance. A product to be tried by those who adore light and radiant coverage.

Key Features:

Serum-infused formula enhances skin health

Lightweight texture with natural dewy finish

Provides hydration along with coverage

Ideal for achieving a fresh, youthful look

May transfer slightly in humid conditions

The trick to perfect foundation is to find one that is light and blushes with your own skin and improves natural skin beauty. These best foundations come with different finishes; they are matte and dew-like to meet all styles and skin tones. As the Myntra Diwali Sale is running until 19th October, it is the right time to invest in your makeup basics and make a purchase of a formula that would be an actual match to your skin and lifestyle. Grab yours now before the sale ends.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.