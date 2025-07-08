Eye and Skin Care Basics to revived your glow with Myntra

Gorgeous skin starts with the right skincare routine, especially around sensitive areas like the eyes. Prioritizing products with effective moisturization, gentle formulas, and multi-purpose benefits can help achieve healthy, glowing skin. These skincare essentials are designed to nourish and protect without causing irritation, making them perfect for daily use. With mild compositions and hydrating properties, they support a radiant, well-cared-for complexion. Plus, with exciting offers, flash deals, and coupons currently available on Myntra, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your skincare basics and elevate your everyday routine with trusted essentials.

It is a light eye serum that integrates hyaluronic acid and caffeine (a mixture of 1.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively) to moisturize and de-puff the skin under the eyes. It comes with a cool triple roller applicator, which it uses as a stress-free massage and in eliminating fine lines. Ideal for bright and refreshed eyes.

Key Features

Intense hydration with HA

Depuffs with caffeine

Triple roller delivers massage

Oil-free, lightweight feel

Ophthalmologist-tested fragrance-free

Applicator may dispense excess serum at first

This serum consists of retinol and peptide to deal with dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. It includes a cool roller applicator for soothing massage.It is 100 percent non-acidic, fragrance-free and dermatologist proven, and restores bright and smooth under-eye skin within a matter of weeks.

Key Features

Retinol-peptide blend for anti-aging

Roller applicator soothes

Lightweight gel texture

Fragrance- and paraben-free

Gentle for sensitive skin

May cause dryness—use moisturizer afterward

A gel with high content of hyaluronic acid and probiotics which is lightweight and oil-free. Created to provide long term hydration, it is fast absorbing and does not inhibit active ingredients or makeup- ideal on oily to combination skin.

Key Features

72-hour hydration

Probiotics support skin barrier

Oil-free, non-sticky gel

Breathable formula for summer

Suitable to layer with serums

Fragrance may irritate sensitive users

This multi-purpose gel hydrates skin, soothes sun exposure, and works for hair care. With aloe vera, coconut water, neem, and hibiscus, it’s a versatile option for all skin types and can be used from head to toe.

Key Features

Multi-use for skin and hair

Aloe and coconut for hydration

Neem calms and soothes

Lightweight, non-greasy texture

Ideal for sensitive skin

Gel consistency may feel sticky before absorption

Healthy skin starts with smart care—and these serums and gels are designed to help you get there. The L'Oréal serum hydrates and depuffs with hyaluronic acid and caffeine; the retinol-peptide serum improves firmness; the probiotic gel offers lasting hydration; and the multi-use gel works for both skin and hair. From brighter eyes to softer skin, the results are easy to love. While some may have mild stickiness or added fragrance, each product is ideal for daily use.

