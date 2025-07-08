Eye and Skin Care Basics to revived your glow with Myntra
Gorgeous skin starts with the right skincare routine, especially around sensitive areas like the eyes. Prioritizing products with effective moisturization, gentle formulas, and multi-purpose benefits can help achieve healthy, glowing skin. These skincare essentials are designed to nourish and protect without causing irritation, making them perfect for daily use. With mild compositions and hydrating properties, they support a radiant, well-cared-for complexion. Plus, with exciting offers, flash deals, and coupons currently available on Myntra, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your skincare basics and elevate your everyday routine with trusted essentials.
1. L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Eye Serum
It is a light eye serum that integrates hyaluronic acid and caffeine (a mixture of 1.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively) to moisturize and de-puff the skin under the eyes. It comes with a cool triple roller applicator, which it uses as a stress-free massage and in eliminating fine lines. Ideal for bright and refreshed eyes.
Key Features
- Intense hydration with HA
- Depuffs with caffeine
- Triple roller delivers massage
- Oil-free, lightweight feel
- Ophthalmologist-tested fragrance-free
- Applicator may dispense excess serum at first
2. Conscious Chemist Retinol Peptide Under Eye Serum
This serum consists of retinol and peptide to deal with dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. It includes a cool roller applicator for soothing massage.It is 100 percent non-acidic, fragrance-free and dermatologist proven, and restores bright and smooth under-eye skin within a matter of weeks.
Key Features
- Retinol-peptide blend for anti-aging
- Roller applicator soothes
- Lightweight gel texture
- Fragrance- and paraben-free
- Gentle for sensitive skin
- May cause dryness—use moisturizer afterward
3. Dot & Key 72Hr Hydrating Probiotics Gel
A gel with high content of hyaluronic acid and probiotics which is lightweight and oil-free. Created to provide long term hydration, it is fast absorbing and does not inhibit active ingredients or makeup- ideal on oily to combination skin.
Key Features
- 72-hour hydration
- Probiotics support skin barrier
- Oil-free, non-sticky gel
- Breathable formula for summer
- Suitable to layer with serums
- Fragrance may irritate sensitive users
4. RAS Luxury Oils Ultra Hydrate Multi-Purpose Gel
This multi-purpose gel hydrates skin, soothes sun exposure, and works for hair care. With aloe vera, coconut water, neem, and hibiscus, it’s a versatile option for all skin types and can be used from head to toe.
Key Features
- Multi-use for skin and hair
- Aloe and coconut for hydration
- Neem calms and soothes
- Lightweight, non-greasy texture
- Ideal for sensitive skin
- Gel consistency may feel sticky before absorption
Healthy skin starts with smart care—and these serums and gels are designed to help you get there. The L’Oréal serum hydrates and depuffs with hyaluronic acid and caffeine; the retinol-peptide serum improves firmness; the probiotic gel offers lasting hydration; and the multi-use gel works for both skin and hair. From brighter eyes to softer skin, the results are easy to love. While some may have mild stickiness or added fragrance, each product is ideal for daily use. Find your favorites on Myntra and start your glow-up today!
