Face Cleansers: The First Step to Healthy, Glowing Skin
A face cleanser is a skincare product designed to remove dirt, oil, makeup, sweat, and impurities from the skin. It helps keep your pores clean, prevents breakouts, and prepares the skin for moisturisers or treatments. Cleansing is usually the first step in any skincare routine.
A face cleanser is the foundation of any effective skincare routine. It plays a crucial role in maintaining clear, healthy skin by removing impurities that accumulate throughout the day—like dirt, oil, makeup, and pollution. Cleansing your face not only refreshes your skin but also ensures that other skincare products, such as serums and moisturisers, can work more effectively.
1. Neutrogena – Deep Clean Facial Cleanser (For Normal to Oily Skin)
Image Source: Myntra.com
This classic gel-based cleanser is designed to give your skin a deep, thorough cleanse. Formulated with hydroxy acid, it works to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and unclog pores, making it a go-to choice for oily and acne-prone skin types. It leaves the skin feeling refreshed without being overly drying.
Key Features:
- Gel-based formula suitable for normal to oily skin
- Contains hydroxy acid for mild exfoliation
- Can be drying for dry or sensitive skin
- May cause tightness if overused
2. CeraVe – Hydrating Cleanser (For Dry Skin with Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid)
Image Source: Myntra.com
This gentle, non-foaming cleanser is ideal for dry or sensitive skin. Enriched with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. It's designed to protect the skin barrier and keep the skin soft, smooth, and hydrated after every wash.
Key Features:
- Non-foaming, creamy texture for dry and sensitive skin
- Contains 3 essential ceramides to support skin barrier
- May not feel "deep cleaning" for oily or acne-prone skin
- Creamy texture may take getting used to for gel/foam lovers
3. Hyphen – Clarifying Acne Cleanser with Zinc PCA & Salicylic Acid
Image Source: Myntra.com
This targeted acne cleanser is crafted for breakout-prone skin. It combines salicylic acid (a BHA that unclogs pores) with zinc PCA, which controls oil production and soothes inflammation. It's a great choice for teens and adults dealing with blackheads, whiteheads, or regular acne flare-ups.
Key Features:
- 2% salicylic acid exfoliates and unclogs pores
- Zinc PCA reduces sebum and calms irritation
- Can cause dryness or peeling if overused
- Not suitable for dry or very sensitive skin
4. COSRX – Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
Image Source: Myntra.com
A cult-favorite Korean cleanser with a gentle gel formula and a low pH of around 5.5, this cleanser helps maintain the skin’s natural acidity. It's great for morning use or as a second cleanse in the evening. With botanical extracts and tea tree oil, it keeps skin calm, clean, and balanced.
Key Features:
- Low pH (5.5) supports healthy skin barrier
- Gel texture with mild tea tree oil for freshness
- Slight tea tree scent may not appeal to everyone
- Not strong enough for removing heavy makeup
Face cleansers are an essential part of any skincare routine, helping to remove dirt, oil, makeup, and impurities from the skin. They promote clearer, smoother skin by preventing clogged pores and breakouts, while also preparing the skin for subsequent treatments like moisturisers and serums. With various formulations available—whether gel, cream, foam, or micellar water—there’s a cleanser suited to every skin type and concern.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.