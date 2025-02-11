Your skincare regimen starts with the right face wash! Be it dullness, pigmentation, or dryness, using the right cleanser makes all the difference. The good news is that the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale, from 6th to 12th February, comes with great offers on top-rated face washes. Now is the best time to get your hands on favorite skincare and step up the glow! We have hand-picked four must-have face washes that will help you get smooth, radiant, and healthy skin. Let's dive into their features, benefits, and why you shouldn't miss out on these limited-time deals!

1. Lakme Blush & Glow Strawberry Gel Face Wash (50g)

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

If you love fruit freshness in your skincare, then this Lakme Blush & Glow Strawberry Gel Face Wash is for you. Its 100% real strawberry extracts make this gel-based formula a deep cleanser for your skin, leaving it fresh and glowing.

Key Features:

100% real strawberry extracts infused into your skin for the natural and refreshed glow that everybody wants.

The gel texture ensures gentle, hydrated cleaning.

Removes dirt and impurities while reducing excess oil.

Suitable for all skin types, especially normal to oily skin.

It is not suitable for very dry skin as it is oil-controlling.

2. Mamaearth Rice Face Wash with Rice Water & Niacinamide (100ml)

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

For those desiring that glass-skin effect, Mamaearth Rice Face Wash is a game-changer. Brighten your skin, reduce pigmentation, and improve texture over time with this gentle face wash infused with rice water and niacinamide.

Key Features:

Rice water & niacinamide work in perfect harmony for a glowing and even skin tone.

Deeply hydrates and restores skin moisture.

Fights dullness & pigmentation, thus perfect for uneven skin tone.

Made with natural ingredients, no harsh chemicals.

Cannot remove heavy makeup in one wash.

3. ZORDAN Papaya Face Wash for Pigmentation & Dark Spots (120ml)

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Fed up with dark spots and pigmentation? The papaya extracts in ZORDAN Papaya Face Wash brighten and gently exfoliate your skin. Say goodbye to uneven skin tone and hello to fresh, glowing skin.

Key Features:

Papaya enzymes gently exfoliate dead skin cells for a brighter appearance.

Reduces dark spots and pigmentation over time.

The hydrating formula keeps the skin nourished and soft.

Works well for all skin types, especially those dealing with discoloration.

It is not ideal for extremely sensitive skin as it contains mild exfoliating agents.

4. Ponds Hydra Light Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Gel Face Wash (100g)

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Do you have dry skin woes? Say hello to the hydration powerhouse: the Ponds Hydra Light Face Wash with hyaluronic acid! This gentle, gel-like cleanser locks in moisture while cleansing to give your face a plumper, dewier appearance.

Key Features:

With added Hyaluronic acid for deep cutaneous hydration, it retains a considerable amount of moisture.

Innovative and lightweight gel keeps skin soft, refreshed, and non-greasy.

Long-lasting, gentle, and lightly hydrating without any residue—all in one; perfect for dry skin.

Is suitable for dry to normal skin types.

Might not be suitable for oily skin as it provides intense hydration.

Whatever your skin concerns, there's a perfect face wash out there waiting for you. The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale from February 6 to 12 is the best time to upgrade your skincare collection with huge discounts on these amazing cleansers. Don't miss your chance to shine bright and save big!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.