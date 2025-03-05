Festive Beauty Deals: Blushes to Make You Shine This Holi

Blush is a must-have makeup product that gives you that rosy, natural flush on your cheeks and that little something you need to turn heads. From cream textures to super-long-wear liquid formulas, the perfect blush can make or break your makeup routine. We have brought you here some of Amazon's top-selling blushes to help make it easier for you to find shades for all skin types and makeup routines. Apart from that, with the lowest 60% discount on face makeup at Holi Store Sale from March 1st to March 9th, there is no better time to avail yourself of your best favorite blush at low prices. Second, here are the facts about the most suggested blushes you need to shop for now:

1. Insight Cosmetics Crème Blusher (Soft Salmon, 3.5 gm)

Insight Cosmetics Crème Blusher in Soft Salmon is a creamy and blendable skin product that gives your cheeks a natural-looking flush. It has a creamy texture that is easy to apply and gives a dewy finish.

Key Features:

Soft and creamy texture for easy blending.

Highly pigmented for long wear.

Suitable for all skin types.

Compact and travel-size packaging.

Not suitable for oily skin because it can become greasy in the long run.

2. MARS Liquid Blush Hour (Twilight, 12 ml)

MARS Liquid Blush Hour is a light, very pigmented formula with a dewy-matte finish. It is easy to apply, leaving a natural yet intense flush that lasts throughout the day.

Key Features:

Liquid formula with dewy-matte finish.

Very pigmented for high color payoff.

Lightweight and long-lasting.

Easy to blend and apply.

Dries fast, so you have to blend it quickly to prevent patchiness.

3. RENEE Madness pH Blush (3 gm)

RENEE Madness pH Blush is a unique formula that adjusts to the pH of your skin to provide a tailored pink color. It's blendable, lightweight, and infused with hydrating ingredients.

Key Features:

Adjusts to your skin's pH to provide a tailored pink color.

Lightweight, blendable formula.

Hydrated with Olive, Macadamia, & Shea.

Paraben-free and cruelty-free.

Color strength will vary based on personal skin pH, making it unpredictable.

4. FACES CANADA Berry Blush - Love Vibes Only (4g)

FACES CANADA Berry Blush Love Vibes Only is an ultra-matte, silky-smooth, lightweight powder blush. It's a blendable, build-up-capable, oil-absorbing, and long-lasting build-up color finish.

Key Features:

Ultradeep, smooth HD matte finish for a perfect seamless look.

Ultra-smooth and silky soft melting texture for a great ease-of-use feeling.

Easy build-up function.

Shea Butter and Vitamins A & C nourishment.

Not perhaps suited for very dry skin because it does contain a slightly drying action.

Blush is the best means of adding a little colour to your natural skin tone, and these Insight Cosmetics, MARS, RENEE, and FACES CANADA best-sellers are available in every kind of skin type and type of makeup. There's a cream, liquid, and powder blush to suit them all. And the absolute best part? The Holi Store Sale – Colour Splash is providing a minimum of 60% discount on face makeup from 1st to 9th March on Amazon. Now is the time to get your favorite blush at an unbeatable price. Glow with these fabulous blushes and get great discounts this Holi. Don't Miss Out! Shop Now on Amazon & Save Big.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.