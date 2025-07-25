Festive Glow: Must‑Have Beauty Picks from Myntra to Shine This Season

It is time to shop for new looks on the festive days. It is apt to be harnessed on the occasion of Myntra Grand Festive Days 23rd to 27th July)! Consider mousse foundations, Supercharged kajal pencils, glitter lipsticks, and hydrating blush sticks to create any style you wish, natural day or bold night glam. All the products are magic, as they make your routine quicker, less problematic, and more entertaining. It is time to examine what makes these four must-haves so different, as well as important features and one minor downside of each.

Video Courtesy: Myntra

Lakme 9to5 Powerplay mousse foundation is a lightweight foundation with a smooth finish, and it is as airy as this. Perfect to use as a daytime foundation, it has a lightweight mousse consistency, which makes the skin less shiny and looks dewy and natural throughout the day.

Key Features:

Soft mousse texture

Matte finish that lasts

Controls oil and shine

Easy to blend, buildable

Great for normal to oily skin

Lower coverage for those needing heavier concealment.

Get your eyes noticed with Renee Midnight Kohl Kajal. Sharp in the line or smokey black pigment glides sleekly along. It is ideal to boost the touch-ups during the day, and it does not require constant touch-ups.

Key Features:

Deep, intense black colour

Smooth, tug‑free glide

Works for bold or subtle looks

Compact and travel‑friendly

Long‑lasting wear

May smudge slightly on very oily lids.

Bring in some drama using Pilgrim The Khalifa 3D Glitter Matte Lipstick. This is a special formula which mixes matte colour and slight glitter so that your lips have the full party-prepared look that hooks the attention immediately.

Key Features:

Striking glitter‑matte finish

Comfortable wear

Highly pigmented

Makes lips look fuller

Perfect for festive nights

Glitter particles may feel slightly gritty.

Pixi hydrating blush is a lip and cheek tint that can be used anytime. Light in texture and creamy, it lends a natural flush on skin, moisturizing it, making cheeks look fresh, pressed, dewy, and perfect to wear every day or as an emergency touch-up.

Key Features:

Hydrating formula

Dewy, fresh finish

Stick design for easy use

Blends seamlessly

Suitable for all skin types

A Dewy finish may not suit very oily skin.

A flawless festive look is all about the right products, and Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23rd to 27th July) makes it easy to refresh your beauty kit. Lakmé’s mousse foundation offers a soft matte base; Renee’s kohl kajal defines eyes beautifully; Pilgrim’s glitter matte lipstick brings statement lips; and Pixi’s hydrating blush stick adds a dewy flush. They both take away one minor negative, but they are ideal for creating bright and fast looks. Here are these must-haves to look at on Myntra and combine to achieve maximum glam day to night, even while stressing about easy style throughout the festival season.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.