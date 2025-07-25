Festive Glow: Must‑Have Beauty Picks from Myntra to Shine This Season
Ready to upgrade your makeup kit? From airy mousse foundations to dazzling glitter lipsticks, explore four beauty stars that promise effortless glam for every day — especially this festive season!
It is time to shop for new looks on the festive days. It is apt to be harnessed on the occasion of Myntra Grand Festive Days 23rd to 27th July)! Consider mousse foundations, Supercharged kajal pencils, glitter lipsticks, and hydrating blush sticks to create any style you wish, natural day or bold night glam. All the products are magic, as they make your routine quicker, less problematic, and more entertaining. It is time to examine what makes these four must-haves so different, as well as important features and one minor downside of each.
Lakmé 9to5 Powerplay Mousse Foundation – Rose Ivory (25g)
Lakme 9to5 Powerplay mousse foundation is a lightweight foundation with a smooth finish, and it is as airy as this. Perfect to use as a daytime foundation, it has a lightweight mousse consistency, which makes the skin less shiny and looks dewy and natural throughout the day.
Key Features:
- Soft mousse texture
- Matte finish that lasts
- Controls oil and shine
- Easy to blend, buildable
- Great for normal to oily skin
- Lower coverage for those needing heavier concealment.
Renee Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil – Black (1.5g)
Get your eyes noticed with Renee Midnight Kohl Kajal. Sharp in the line or smokey black pigment glides sleekly along. It is ideal to boost the touch-ups during the day, and it does not require constant touch-ups.
Key Features:
- Deep, intense black colour
- Smooth, tug‑free glide
- Works for bold or subtle looks
- Compact and travel‑friendly
- Long‑lasting wear
- May smudge slightly on very oily lids.
Pilgrim 3D Glitter Matte Lipstick – The Khalifa (4.2g)
Bring in some drama using Pilgrim The Khalifa 3D Glitter Matte Lipstick. This is a special formula which mixes matte colour and slight glitter so that your lips have the full party-prepared look that hooks the attention immediately.
Key Features:
- Striking glitter‑matte finish
- Comfortable wear
- Highly pigmented
- Makes lips look fuller
- Perfect for festive nights
- Glitter particles may feel slightly gritty.
Pixi Hydrating On‑The‑Glow Blush (19g)
Pixi hydrating blush is a lip and cheek tint that can be used anytime. Light in texture and creamy, it lends a natural flush on skin, moisturizing it, making cheeks look fresh, pressed, dewy, and perfect to wear every day or as an emergency touch-up.
Key Features:
- Hydrating formula
- Dewy, fresh finish
- Stick design for easy use
- Blends seamlessly
- Suitable for all skin types
- A Dewy finish may not suit very oily skin.
A flawless festive look is all about the right products, and Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23rd to 27th July) makes it easy to refresh your beauty kit. Lakmé’s mousse foundation offers a soft matte base; Renee’s kohl kajal defines eyes beautifully; Pilgrim’s glitter matte lipstick brings statement lips; and Pixi’s hydrating blush stick adds a dewy flush. They both take away one minor negative, but they are ideal for creating bright and fast looks. Here are these must-haves to look at on Myntra and combine to achieve maximum glam day to night, even while stressing about easy style throughout the festival season.
