Festive Lip Glow Picks: Best Lip Glosses and Tints to Shop During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Make the most of this holiday and edge your makeup with lip products which add a tint, sparkle, and take care at the same time. You can choose between the glossy outlook or the soft matte one, but in any case, you will be glowing at all events of the year. Shopping Smart is the best opportunity now because the Amazon Great Indian Festival is on, and there are amazing offers and great deals, until the 20 th of October.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

A moisturizing lipstain that changes to your natural shade and has made your lips soft and hydrated. It is lightweight and glossy and provides a glowing finish and extended hydration. Put this lip oil in your party beauty bag and enjoy smooth glow and cosseting.

Key Features:

Colour-changing formula that enhances natural lip tone.

Infused with Vitamin E for deep nourishment.

Provides a glossy finish with lasting hydration.

Lightweight and comfortable for daily wear.

Colour payoff may vary slightly across different skin tones.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

Enjoy the ideal festive pout that has a smooth velvety finish of a mat. It is a lightweight lipstick that gives a rich color with soft-focus effect which is perfect in long celebrations and other festive activities. Take your beauty up a notch with its daring and easy wearable formula that lasts hours without failure.

Key Features:

Soft-focus matte finish for a smooth look.

Highly pigmented formula for intense color.

Non-drying texture ensures lasting comfort.

Transfer-proof and suitable for long wear.

Can feel slightly heavy when applied in multiple coats.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

Make your lips look much fuller and more high-shine by using this lightweight, plumping gloss. It was created to provide the wet appearance and gives your face a more natural shape and leaves your lips soft and hydrated. This gloss would be perfect in the festive evenings when one needs to add some glam to the look.

Key Features:

High-shine gloss with a plumping effect.

Lightweight texture enhances comfort and wearability.

Keeps lips hydrated with a smooth finish.

Ideal for both day and night wear.

Might require reapplication after long meals.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This clear crystal lip gloss moisturises and nourishes your lips and also provides them with a glass like shine. It is a non-sticky formula that is moisturizing and should be used during festivals and everyday glamour. Savor your mouth with this expensive yet easy-going delicacy.

Key Features:

Deeply hydrating jelly formula for lip care.

Adds a glossy, transparent finish.

Light, non-sticky texture suitable for layering.

Long-lasting moisture for smooth lips.

Results may vary for very dry or chapped lips.

The holiday is all about color, radiance and joy and these lip products perfectly reflect the mood. Shinny oils and bodily ones, both are variants that will enhance your festivities with an air of class and comfort. Like a bit of subtle luster or loud pigment, there is something to suit all the moods and all occasions. You have the best opportunity to update your collection of makeup during the Amazon Great Indian Festival which runs until 20 th October and offers unmatched deals on all your top beauty products.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.