Festive Makeup Must-Haves To Buy For A Flawless Celebration Look

Festive time comes along with its full share of joy, colour and the reason to go the extra mile with your make-up. No matter whether it is a Diwali card party, a wedding sangeet, or just a dressing up according to a family festivity, the appropriate makeup can give a whole new personality. Whether the spotlit skin, dark eyes, or even a gently audacious lip, these personally selected items can make you appear streamlined glamorous. Find and shop these flawless occasion party makeup must-haves this season, well before the time your celebration period comes.

Video Courtesy - Myntra

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This concealer by Maybelline is a must-have base product when you want to appear radiant through festive seasons to eliminate dull spots without any difficulty. If you are looking to have the rested look, this one is perfect.

Key Features:

Infused with berry and Haloxyl to reduce dark circles

Built-in sponge applicator makes festive touch-ups easy

Lightweight formula blends seamlessly under festive lighting

Offers buildable coverage for both day and night functions

Needs light setting to stay intact through longer celebrations

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The high-end palette of Huda Beauty opens up with a combination of golds, deep browns, and molten shimmers, perfect for creating eye makeups that will invite admiring glances. Be sure to make it your party essential.

Key Features:

18 richly pigmented shades in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes

Curated tones perfect for ethnic outfits and festive wear

Blends smoothly with intense colour payoff

Ideal for both minimal and extravagant eye makeup

Might feel bulky for travel or compact vanity setups

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

To achieve that gossamer Christmas glow, this MAC blush brings in the requisite amount of colour and glamour to the cheeks. When you have a bright outfit and a fresh dewy make-up, this blush puts the finishing touch it all.

Key Features:

Vibrant yet wearable coral-pink hue suits festive Indian tones

Smooth, pigmented formula for quick application on busy mornings

Buildable intensity for day-to-night celebrations

Blends seamlessly without streaks or blotches

May slightly fade during long open-air events without setting spray

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

A deep, rich and festive looking rose-nude lipstick, this shade goes well with any heavy lehengas and light suits as well. If you need a lip as smooth as its appearance, then it definitely deserves a place in your bag.

Key Features:

Soft matte finish with the comfort of a satin formula

Delivers rich colour payoff in just one swipe

Hush rose shade suits gold-toned and pastel festive wear

Lasts through long functions with minimal touch-up

Might need reapplication after heavy festive meals

Festivals are all about light, love and expression and your makeup needs to be just that. These four items easily end up creating a glowing background, glistening eyes, blushed radiance, and a classic holiday lip. Whether you are going out in a silk saree or those sequinned shararas, this guide is the thing that will keep you picture-perfect. Get them on Myntra now and let the celebrations begin with all the glamour and the grace you want all through the season.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.